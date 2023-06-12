Whole Health
Whole Health is a personalized approach to health care that empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and well-being and to live their life to the fullest. Whole Health Care puts you at the center of your care rather than your illnesses or conditions. It changes the conversation from “What’s the matter?” to “What matters to you?”
Karen Justi
Whole Health Program Manager
VA Butler health care
Phone: 878-271-6717
Email: karen.justi@va.gov
Whole Health focuses on:
- What really matters to you (Mission, Aspiration, Purpose) to explore what you want your health for
- Proactive, personalized self-care and mindful awareness that can help you enjoy optimal health and overall well-being
- Whole Health Clinical Care with incorporated Complementary and Integrative Health approaches
- Community partners who promote Whole Health at the local community level
- Employee Whole Health to support VA Employees in achieving work-life balance, health and resiliency
Whole health at VA Butler
Most services are available in person and virtually via VA Video Connect. Ask your health care team for a referral or contact the Whole Health Program Manager to get started.
Creative Arts
VA Butler Healthcare System uses the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.
Veterans enrolled at VA Butler Healthcare System are invited to compete in a local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. Local creative arts competition top winning entries advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries are determined at the national level. First place winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.
Learn more about the National Creative Arts Festival
Diabetes Education
Learn to manage your diabetes through Whole Health
- 3-hour informative experience
- Follow up coaching and support from a registered nurse (RN)
- A lifetime of health
Enroll for free. Call 878-271-6922.
Exploring Whole Health
Explore different practices, habits, thoughts, and behaviors to help get through daily life, lessen stress, and increase feelings of connection. Join us once a month on Wednesdays from 1-2pm in Room MH009 at the Abie Abraham VA Clinic. No appointment needed! Group content repeats monthly.
Health and Wellness Classes
VA Butler Healthcare System provides free in-person and virtual health and wellness classes weekly for Veterans. Current offerings include:
- Cardio, Core & More
- Circuit Training
- Gentle Stretch
- Indoor Cycling
- Martial Arts
- Mindfulness Meditation
- Personal Trainer (available 1:1)
- Strength Training
- Tai Chi
- Yoga
Call 878-271-6484 for more information on all health and wellness classes.
Taking Charge of My Life and Health
Taking Charge of My Life and Health (TCMLH) is an 8-week Whole Health peer facilitated course that helps you do exactly that: take charge of your health and well-being.
This course explores what matters to YOU, and helps discover your personal mission, aspiration, and purpose in life. The facilitator will guide you in creating goals and action plans and will support you as you work toward those goals.
Wellness Center
The VA Butler Healthcare System Wellness Center is open 6am-9pm Monday-Friday.
Virtual fitness options are available too.
Call 878-271-6531 to learn more and get started today.
Whole Health Coach
Do you have an interest in improving your health or living a better life? Do you need support to set or meet your health goals?
A Whole Health Coach will:
• Partner with you to discuss your aspirations.
• Help you create a Personal Health Plan (PHP) based on what matters most to you.
• Recognize YOU as the source of control for how you want to live, and the changes you want to make to achieve your aspirations.
• Link you with VA and community resources to enhance your existing skillset.
Individual Health Coaching appointments are available in-person or virtually.
