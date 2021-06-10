Dr. Aref Rahman was appointed to serve as Acting Chief of Staff at the Butler VA Health Care System on Monday, November 16, 2020. Dr. Rahman previously served as Director of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System’s Cardiac Cath Lab and Medical Director of its Clinical Trials Center. Dr. Rahman possesses a unique blend of education and experience. His specialties include internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, and peripheral vascular disease. He is a graduate of MCP-Hahnemann School of Medicine in Philadelphia and brings over nine years of clinical experience to Veterans.