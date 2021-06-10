Sharon Coyle has served as the Associate Director of Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive at the Butler VA Health Care System since April 2007. Ms. Coyle came to Butler from the VA Pittsburgh Health Care System (VAPHS) where she held multiple positions including leadership and in increasing levels of responsibility. At Butler VA she serves as Nurse Executive, having direct supervisory responsibility for multiple clinical programs including the 60 bed Community Living Center (CLC). In addition, she maintains clinical oversight for nursing practice throughout the facility.

Ms. Coyle earned a Bachelors Degree in Nursing from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh PA, and a Masters Degree in Nursing as well as a Masters Degree in Business from Waynesburg College, Waynesburg PA.