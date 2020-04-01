Stories
Read about what's happening at the Butler VA! Have a story to share? Please contact the Butler VA's Public Affairs Officer at 878-271-6492.
Perseverance Pays Off
With the help of the Butler VA MOVE! team, Daniel developed healthy living habits and finally realized his longtime goal.
A Memorial Day Message
Memorial Day is dedicated to those who fell in defense of the core ideals, beliefs, and values we hold sacred as a nation.
Laurie's Story
During her first year of service in the Army, Laurie experienced what no one should ever experience. “I am a military sexual trauma (MST) survivor."
Have Faith in Yourself
Loretta Smith-Jones served in the Army as a Combat Medic from 1980 to1986. Loretta first realized that she had Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after enrolling in the Butler VA Health Care System.
Connecting with Women Vets
At just 19 years old, Marshana Harris (Marz)'s military career was cut short when she found herself being a survivor of Military Sexual Trauma (MST).
Veteran Hat Display
At the Butler VA Health Care System, we honor our Veterans any way we can. One of those unique ways – a Veteran hat display at the Michael A. Marzano VA Clinic in Mercer County.
Dispel the Myths
U.S. Air Force Veteran David McPeak retired in 1994 and was eligible at that time to use the VA for his health care. But, because of what he had heard about the VA, he did not. Today, he is one of the VA’s biggest advocates.
A Veterans Story: Charles “Chuck” Felts
My name is Charles Felts. But I prefer Chuck. I am a 22-year Veteran having served 13 years in the Marine Corps and 9 years in the Army National Guard. And this is my story.
VA Prescriptions at Home
With the upcoming flu season, and the current COVID-19 pandemic, VA’s Pharmacy makes it simple for Veterans to stay home and stay safe while receiving their needed medications on time.
Helpful Reminders
Aaron Kelosky served in the U.S. Army from 2002-2005 as a Cannoneer, including a tour in Iraq. He has been coming to the Butler VA for five years, and now uses VA’s Annie App to help with his health care.