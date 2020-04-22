Helpful Reminders

Aaron Kelosky served in the U.S. Army from 2002-2005 as a Cannoneer, including a tour in Iraq. He has been coming to the Butler VA Health Care System for five years, and now uses VA’s Annie App to help with his health care.



Annie is named after Lt. Annie G. Fox, a registered nurse. Fox was the first woman to be awarded a Purple Heart for her service during Pearl Harbor. Here’s how Annie works: Veterans and their VA health care team work together to establish a personalized care plan. Then, Annie helps Veterans stick to that plan by sending them text reminders to track their own health data, take their prescriptions or engage in other prescribed health activities needed to meet their health goals.



“The Annie App has allowed me to be not only more independent in handling my own medication, but also more medicine compliant,” shared Aaron. “Additionally, it’s easy. I get daily reminders in the form of texts, so it helps keep me on task.”



The Annie App can be customized to send Veterans text messages with reminders, like – “Hello, this is Annie reminding you to take your medication. Please reply ‘med yes’ or ‘med no,’” or “Hi, this is Annie. Just a quick reminder that your glucose readings are due.”



When it comes to Annie, the extra reminder is what Aaron finds most helpful. “The Annie App keeps me on task with my medicine and helps give me a reminder to take a second for my own health before the day gets away from me.”



He also encourages other Veterans to try the app: “Use it! It’s one less thing I need to remember from day to day, and one less argument to have with the spouse.”



To learn more about Annie, Veterans can talk to their health care team or visit the VA App Store at https://mobile.va.gov/app/annie-app-veterans.



-----------------------------

Annie Messages Can Advise You About Coronavirus (COVID-19): If COVID-19 is causing you concern, Annie may be able to help you. Annie is VA’s automated text messaging app that sends health information and reminders to you. Any cellphone with texting capabilities can receive Annie messages.

Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol messages can help you monitor symptoms and can advise you when to contact your VA care team or a nurse triage line. The messages also provide general wellness tips and steps you can take to protect yourself.



To use Annie, you must be registered.

- Register to get started with Annie. If you need assistance with setting up Annie, please contact the Health Resource Center (HRC) Help Desk at: 877-327-0022, open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

- If you are already registered, Text the words SUB COVID to 75338.