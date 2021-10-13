New Pharmacy Residency Program

A first for the Butler VA Health Care System – a Pharmacy Residency program! The new Post-Graduate Year 1 (PGY1) Pharmacy Residency program at the Butler VA is a 12 month program where residents will train to learn advanced clinical skills to prepare them for future positions.

A first for the Butler VA Health Care System – a Pharmacy Residency program! The new Post-Graduate Year 1 (PGY1) Pharmacy Residency program at the Butler VA is a 12 month program where residents who have graduated from an ACPE-accredited college of pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree will train to learn advanced clinical skills to prepare them for future positions as PGY2 Residents and/or Clinical Pharmacy Specialists.

“We were approved for the funding for two residency positions and successfully matched with two candidates during the ASHP Resident Matching Program earlier this year. These residents started on July 1, 2021, and will remain with us through June 30, 2022,” shared, Brandi Lumley, Program Manager for Clinical Pharmacy Services at the Butler VA and Residency Program Director.

Ce Jae Scolese and Kaylee McCaffrey, the first two residents of this new program, shared why they chose the Butler VA for this opportunity.

“I chose the Butler VA because of the quality care they provide to Veterans. Throughout pharmacy school, I strived to provide patient-centered care to those in need and I love the autonomy pharmacists have within the VA health care system. So far, I really enjoy working with the people here. Everyone I have interacted with has been so kind and supportive making the Butler VA a great environment to learn and grow professionally.” – Ce Jae

“I chose the PGY1 program at the Butler VA because I wanted to use my passion for ambulatory care to both help Veterans and continue to grow as a future pharmacist. I also felt I had a lot of similarities with the staff here and enjoyed their close-knit and friendly environment.” – Kaylee

The purpose of this PGY1 pharmacy residency program is to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training. This residency aims to train pharmacists to provide pharmaceutical care, primarily to ambulatory, geriatric and long-term care patients, participate as a member of the health care team, and provide education to patients, health professionals and themselves. The learning experiences offered include:

Introduction/Orientation

Inpatient Pharmacy Operations

Outpatient Pharmacy Operations

Anticoagulation

Ambulatory/Primary Care

Home Based Primary Care

Long-term Care/Antimicrobial Stewardship

Behavioral Health/Academic Detailing

Pain Management

Substance Use Disorder/Domiciliary

Practice Management

Advanced Ambulatory/Primary Care

Advanced Behavioral Health/Substance Use Disorder

Advanced Pain Management

In addition to Ms. Lumley serving as the Residency Program Director, the Butler VA Chief of Pharmacy, Associate Chief of Pharmacy and Clinical Pharmacy Specialists serve as preceptors and educators throughout the year to facilitate learning experiences the residents will rotate through to give them a well-rounded learning experience.

“In addition to these rotated learning experiences, each resident will complete a major project throughout the course of the year that they identify, as a means to benefit the facility and most importantly, the Veteran care we provide here,” added Ms. Lumley.

Learn more about the Butler VA Pharmacy: www.va.gov/butler-health-care/pharmacy