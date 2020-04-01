 Skip to Content
Stories

Read about what's happening at the Butler VA! Have a story to share? Please contact the Butler VA's Public Affairs Officer at 878-271-6492.

In the spotlight at VA Butler

Happy 75th Birthday Norm!

Norm Carpenter was 18 years old when he enlisted in the United States Navy. This month Norm turns 75! Happy 75th Birthday Norm and thank you for your service.

Vietnam Veteran Norm
Perseverance Pays Off

With the help of the Butler VA MOVE! team, Daniel developed healthy living habits and finally realized his longtime goal.

Veteran Daniel

Helpful Reminders

Aaron Kelosky served in the U.S. Army from 2002-2005 as a Cannoneer, including a tour in Iraq. He has been coming to the Butler VA for five years, and now uses VA’s Annie App to help with his health care.

