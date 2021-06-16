VA Prescriptions at Home

With the upcoming flu season, and the current COVID-19 pandemic, VA’s Pharmacy makes it simple for Veterans to stay home and stay safe while receiving their needed medications on time. U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Joe Emery has been refilling his prescriptions over the phone and having them mailed to his house for a few years now, and “it makes life so much simpler!”



“I take 4-5 prescriptions and they all run out at different times, which would mean 4-5 trips to Butler,” shared Joe. “It easily saves me about 4 hours a month in travel. And, it’s easy. When it’s time for a refill, I call in and usually have them within 2-3 days.”



To receive a medication refill authorized by your VA prescriber, Veterans may request a refill using one of the methods described below:

Online with My HealtheVet: You can request refills of your refillable VA-issued prescriptions, track VA prescription deliveries, and view VA prescription history online.

Calling Audiocare: Call 724-285-2280 to order refills automatically or 1-888-266-9040 to speak with a phone representative during business hours. To order refills by phone, you will need the prescription number (shown as RX # on the prescription label) and your Social Security Number.

By Mail: VA Pharmacy provides a refill request form with each prescription filled. To refill by mail, please complete the request form and mail it to: Butler VA Health Care System; ATTN: Pharmacy (001PH) 353 North Duffy Road Butler, PA 16001

The Butler VA processes thousands of prescriptions daily for enrolled Veterans! VA wants you to know we're working hard to make sure you get your prescriptions on time, and when you need them. Learn more: www.butler.va.gov/services/Pharmacy.asp



Joe receives care at the main facility in Butler, as well as the Lawrence County VA Clinic. Although, he is scheduled for his first virtual appointment soon (via VA Video Connect) and is looking forward to seeing how that goes.



“I moved back to New Castle three years ago. I moved back here on a Friday, stopped by the VA clinic in New Castle on Monday, and within 15 minutes they not only had accessed my records, but they had an appointment setup for me!” said Joe. “I love the Butler VA facilities and the people (especially the people). Everybody goes the extra mile for you.”