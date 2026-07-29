Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Butler Healthcare System. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is much more than a career. It’s about a passion for serving Veterans.
Apply for a job at the VA Butler Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for responding to our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse at the VA Butler Healthcare System. For more information, please call our Butler VA Nurse Recruiter at 878-271-6713 or email vhabutnurserecruiter@va.gov.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms needed if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or seeking Veterans’ preference.
Apply for a job through Veteran Recruitment Appointment
Veteran Recruitment Appointment (VRA) lets us hire eligible Veterans without competition to positions at any pay level through GS-11. The GS-11 pay grade is typically for mid-level positions held by civilian government employees.
To have your information more visible and accessible to VA recruiters, you must . make your resume searchable in USAJOBS. Your resume must be two pages or less and must follow federal resume guidelines. Be sure to include any keywords that match your skills and hiring authorities you qualify for (e.g., Veterans Preference, Schedule A).
Learn more about Veteran Recruitment Appointment.
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs by entering a location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Contact us
Our human resources department is located at:
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
353 North Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001
Phone: 878-271-6539