Nurses are at the center of VA care at the VA Butler Healthcare System. Every day, they make a profound impact on the lives of Veterans in our area by helping us provide patient-centered, high-quality health care.

A nursing career at VA is fulfilling in ways that few other professions can offer. Our mission to serve and care for Veterans is the heart of everything we do.

VA Butler Healthcare System is actively filling critical nursing positions that help Veterans get better, faster. Our nurses work across disciplines and in all treatment settings, helping coordinate the full spectrum of patient care.

Butler VA nurses work across a continuum of ambulatory, recovery/rehab, and skilled nursing services. Our health care system includes long-term care, connected care, home-based primary care, specialty, and primary care clinics, including the Community Based Outpatient Clinics located in Lawrence and Mercer Counties. We also offer positions in clinical support settings and management.

Apply at www.usajobs.gov or contact our nurse recruiter.