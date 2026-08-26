A nursing career at VA is fulfilling in ways that few other professions can offer. Our mission to serve and care for Veterans is the heart of everything we do.

Our nurses work across disciplines and in all treatment settings, helping coordinate the full spectrum of patient care.

Butler VA nurses work across a continuum of ambulatory, recovery/rehab, and skilled nursing services. Our health care system includes long-term care, connected care, home-based primary care, specialty, and primary care clinics, including the Community Based Outpatient Clinics located in Lawrence and Mercer Counties.

Apply at www.usajobs.gov or contact our nurse recruiter.