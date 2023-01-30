Butler VA Nursing Careers
We are hiring all nursing positions, CRNPs, RNs, LPNs, and NAs.
Nurses are at the center of VA care at the VA Butler Healthcare System. Every day, they make a profound impact on the lives of Veterans in our area by helping us provide patient-centered, high-quality health care.
A nursing career at VA is fulfilling in ways that few other professions can offer. Our mission to serve and care for Veterans is the heart of everything we do.
VA Butler Healthcare System is actively filling critical nursing positions that help Veterans get better, faster. Our nurses work across disciplines and in all treatment settings, helping coordinate the full spectrum of patient care.
Butler VA nurses work across a continuum of ambulatory, recovery/rehab, and skilled nursing services. Our health care system includes long-term care, connected care, home-based primary care, specialty, and primary care clinics, including the Community Based Outpatient Clinics located in Lawrence and Mercer Counties. We also offer positions in clinical support settings and management.
Apply at www.usajobs.gov or contact our nurse recruiter.
Nicole Thompson BSN, RN
Butler VA Nurse Recruiter
VA Butler health care
Phone: 878-271-6713
Email: vhabutnurserecruiter@va.gov
As a nurse at VA, you’ll have a balanced, flexible work environment, and benefits focused on your unique needs.
- Unrestricted licensing and relocation. With an active U.S. nursing license, a move to the VA Butler Healthcare System couldn’t be easier. You can also transfer to any of VA’s 1,255 facilities across the nation and in some U.S. territories without losing any benefits, accumulated paid leave, or pay. In addition, if you’re hired for a specific, difficult-to-recruit direct patient care position, you may be eligible for VA’s Education Debt Reduction Program.
- Education and development. Advance in your career with education support programs and ongoing leadership training through every level of employment.
- Competitive salaries. We offer our employees strong starting salaries based on education, training, and experience. We also offer steady growth, with periodic pay raises that address inflation and local market changes.
- Flexible schedules. Our employees receive 13 to 26 paid vacation/personal days, as well as 13 sick days annually with no limit on accumulation, and we observe 11 paid federal holidays each year.
- Robust insurance options. You can choose from a variety of health maintenance organizations or fee-for-service health plans, and all cover preexisting conditions. Additionally, we pay up to 75% of health premiums, a benefit that can continue into retirement.
- Retirement Benefits. Prepare for life after VA service with Social Security, a pension, and Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) (401(k)). Get credit for military service.