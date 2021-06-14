Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer at or donate to the Butler VA Health Care System.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s heroes. More than 100 people volunteered over 9,000 hours in 2020, making our patients’ experience at the Butler VA more enjoyable. You can, too. We’ll match your talents with one of our many fulfilling volunteer opportunities.
Below is a list of current volunteer assignment opportunities:
- Driver
- Volunteer Ambassador
- Clerical Support
- Recreation
- Adult Day Health Care
- Whole Health
To become a volunteer, call or visit the Butler VA Voluntary Service Office.
-
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free Canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Free parking at your volunteer facility
- Education opportunities, such as CPR training
- Free annual tuberculosis test
- Free annual flu shot
- Job skills development
- Job search opportunities
-
Whatever your interests, the Butler VA has volunteer opportunities for you.
Below are some ways you can help. Other assignments not listed here might be available as well. If you’re interested in volunteering or have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our patients. We also have special short-term projects from time to time. All volunteers must complete a background check.
While some volunteer opportunities require specific times, most are flexible to fit your schedule.
Patient care
- Adult day health care: Help with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities.
- Escort: Escort patients to medical clinics, chapel, barber shop, recreation, and programs.
- Food and nutrition: Help patients complete or select menus. Open containers, cut food into bite-size portions.
- Front desk: Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.
- Library: Help the librarian, help patients use special visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks.
- Medical clinics: Greet and visit patients, answer phones, transfer calls as needed
- Nursing: Assist with recreation
- Recreation: Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities.
- Speech and audiology (hearing): Motivate and encourage patients with their assignments.
Administrative
- Blood bank: Help with snacks
- Birthday calls: Call Veterans on their birthday to wish them a 'happy birthday' and ask if they need help with anything from the VA
- DAV transportation: Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers
- Donations: Clean, organize, and put away all donations received. Organize and maintain donation closet
- Office assistance: Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments
- Patient Assistance: Escort patients to/from appointments, including assistance with wheelchairs
Where we need extra help
We always need more people to drive patients to their appointments at our medical center and clinics. To fill this important role, you must have a current driver’s license and car insurance, receive mandatory training, and pass a physical exam.
Contact us
If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Voluntary Services Office
Andy Pepe
Chief of Voluntary Services
Andy.Pepe@va.gov
Phone: 800-362-8262, ext. 6960
Andy Gryskewicz
Voluntary Services Specialist
Andrew.Gryskewicz@va.gov
Phone: 800-362-8262, ext. 6957
In person:
Voluntary Service Office
2VL001
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001
-
If you’re a student who’s 14 to 17 years old, volunteer for us this summer. You can learn more about health careers, sharpen your job skills, meet fantastic people—and have fun.
Volunteer to make a difference
As a youth volunteer, you’ll help in many ways:
- Direct and escort patients within VA facilities
- Help in clinics
- Help with recreation programs
Perks
You’ll qualify for these great benefits:
- Summer youth certificate for 80 hours (or more) of service
- Free VA summer youth volunteer polo shirt
- Free lunch for 4 or more hours of service
- Free parking
- Invitation to join special programs throughout the summer
How to join us
If you're a student who wants to participate in our summer youth program, or you know students who might be interested, contact Andy Pepe, Chief of Voluntary Services.
Phone: 878-271-6957
Make a donation
Generous donations from people like you help us provide enhanced services to our patients. You can donate online, by mail, or in person.
-
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accepts donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
Make a donation online
-
If you'd like to donate to the Butler VA, please send a check (payable to "Butler VA Health Care System") to the following address:
Butler VA Health Care System
Voluntary Services Program
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001
-
Some people prefer to give money, while others prefer to donate items needed by our Veterans. We appreciate all forms of generosity.
We accept the following items:
Personal care
- Body-care products: lotion, soap, deodorant, and shaving cream or gel
- Dental supplies: toothbrushes, toothpaste, toothbrush holders, nonalcoholic mouthwash, and denture adhesive
- Hairbrushes and combs
- Reading glasses
- Thermometers
- Tissues
- Disposable brand-name twin razors
- Earplugs
Clothing
- Gloves (sizes L and XL)
- Hats (winter hats and baseball caps)
- Hooded sweatshirts (sizes L, XL, and XXL)
- Jeans and pants (waist size 32 and larger)
- Long-sleeve shirts (men's sizes L to 5XL)
- Shower shoes
- Sneakers and shoes (men's size 7 1/2 and larger; Velcro or slip-on)
- Socks
- Sweatpants (with elastic waistbands)
- Sweatshirts
- T-shirts (men's sizes L to 5XL)
- Underwear (sizes L, XL, and XXL)
- Winter coats (sizes L, XL, and XXL)
Assorted items
- Books
- Chess and checkers sets
- Disposable cups, napkins, plates, forks, and spoons
- Fleece blankets (twin size)
- Gift cards for gas and groceries
- Magazines, 6 months or newer
- Markers for art projects
- Puzzle books, unused
- Reading glasses (1.25 and higher)
- Wheelchair cup holders
Contact us
For more information on volunteering or donating items or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact our Voluntary Services Office
Andy Pepe, Chief of Voluntary Services
Butler VA Health Care System
Voluntary Service Office (2VL001)
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001
Phone: 800-362-8262, ext. 6960
Andy Gryskewicz, Voluntary Services Specialist
Butler VA Health Care System
Voluntary Service Office (2VL001)
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001
Phone: 800-362-8262, ext. 6957