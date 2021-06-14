Volunteer or donate

Whatever your interests, the Butler VA has volunteer opportunities for you.

Below are some ways you can help. Other assignments not listed here might be available as well. If you’re interested in volunteering or have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our patients. We also have special short-term projects from time to time. All volunteers must complete a background check.

While some volunteer opportunities require specific times, most are flexible to fit your schedule.

Patient care

Adult day health care: Help with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities.

Escort: Escort patients to medical clinics, chapel, barber shop, recreation, and programs.

Food and nutrition: Help patients complete or select menus. Open containers, cut food into bite-size portions.

Front desk: Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.

Library: Help the librarian, help patients use special visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks.

Medical clinics: Greet and visit patients, answer phones, transfer calls as needed

Nursing: Assist with recreation

Recreation: Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities.

Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities. Speech and audiology (hearing): Motivate and encourage patients with their assignments.

Administrative

Blood bank: Help with snacks

Birthday calls: Call Veterans on their birthday to wish them a 'happy birthday' and ask if they need help with anything from the VA

DAV transportation: Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers

Donations: Clean, organize, and put away all donations received. Organize and maintain donation closet

Office assistance: Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments

Patient Assistance: Escort patients to/from appointments, including assistance with wheelchairs

Where we need extra help

We always need more people to drive patients to their appointments at our medical center and clinics. To fill this important role, you must have a current driver’s license and car insurance, receive mandatory training, and pass a physical exam.

If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Voluntary Services Office

Andy Pepe

Chief of Voluntary Services

Andy.Pepe@va.gov

Phone: 800-362-8262, ext. 6960

Andy Gryskewicz

Voluntary Services Specialist

Andrew.Gryskewicz@va.gov

Phone: 800-362-8262, ext. 6957

In person:

Voluntary Service Office

2VL001

353 North Duffy Road

Butler, PA 16001