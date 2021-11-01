 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Cape Cod Vet Center

Address

474 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601-3653

Phone

Cape Cod Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Cape Cod Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Cape Cod Vet Center - Cape Cod Community College

Located at

Cape Cod Community College
2240 Iyannough Road
West Barnstable, MA 02668

Phone

Cape Cod Community College Main Entrance

Cape Cod Vet Center - Joint Base Cape Cod

Located at

Joint Base Cape Cod
1 Connery Avenue
Bourne, MA 02542

Phone

JBCC Main Entrance

Cape Cod Vet Center - Nantucket Island

Located at

Nantucket Chamber of Commerce
Main Street
Nantucket, MA 02554

Phone

Main entrance of Nantucket Chamber of Commerce building.

Cape Cod Vet Center - Town of Provincetown

Located at

Provincetown Council on aging
2 Mayflower Street
Provincetown, MA 02657

Phone

Provincetown Council on Aging Main Entrance

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.