Careers and employment

How do I get help if I'm homeless or at risk of becoming homeless?
We offer many programs and services that may help—including free health care and, in some cases, free limited dental care. We can also help you connect with resources in your community, like homeless shelters or faith-based organizations.
Find the support you need:
- Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877-424-3838) for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You’ll talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.
- Contact your nearest VA medical center and ask to talk with the VA social worker. If you're a female Veteran, ask for the Women Veterans Program Manager.
Find the nearest VA medical center
Talk with someone right now:
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
Chat online with a trained VA staff member
Get career and employment assistance
-
About Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (Chapter 31) programs
Explore support-and-services program tracks for Veterans and service members with service-connected disabilities. Our programs can help you learn new skills, find a new job, start a new business, get educational counseling, or return to your former job.
-
Eligibility
If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, find out if you're eligible for vocational rehab.
-
How to apply
Get step-by-step instructions on how to apply for vocational rehab benefits.
-
Educational and Career Counseling (Chapter 36)
Find out how to get free educational and career counseling as a recently discharged Veteran or a dependent family member.
-
Support for your Veteran-Owned Small Business
Register to do business with VA and get support for your Veteran-Owned Small Business.
-
Support for dependent family members
See if you're eligible for educational and vocational counseling as the dependent spouse or child of a Veteran or service member.
Manage your career
-
VA transition assistance
As you separate from the military, explore your career options by attending a Transition Assistance Program (TAP) briefing.
-
Match your interests and skills to a career with a CareerScope assessment
Use this online tool to get recommendations for careers you may enjoy and succeed in, and training programs to help you get started.
-
Find a job (Department of Labor)
Search for jobs, get help translating your military skills and experience to civilian jobs, and access other career resources.
-
Find VA careers and support
Get support for starting or advancing your career at VA or other federal government departments.
-
Print your Civil Service Preference Letter
Print your Civil Service Preference Letter to verify your hiring preference for federal jobs.
-
Get free classes for a year (LinkedIn)
Get one year of free access to LinkedIn Premium and LinkedIn Learning.
More information and resources
-
Subsistence allowance rates
View the current subsistence allowance rates to find out the amount we'll provide to help you pay for basic needs (like food and clothing) if you're an eligible Veteran participating in the Voc Rehab program.
-
VetSuccess on Campus
Find out if our counselors can help you transition from military to college life.
-
Voc Rehab and Employment glossary
See the definitions of our programs and other common terms you may read when learning about Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment benefits.
-
Voc Rehab success stories
Read Veterans' stories of how Voc Rehab counselors and services helped them overcome challenges, find new opportunities, and achieve greater goals.
-
Resources for Veterans
Get links to more resources outside of VA that can help you in your job search.
-
Resources for family members
Access valuable career resources for spouses and other family members of Veterans and service members.