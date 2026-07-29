Careers and employment
We offer the help you need to build your career and find the opportunities that are right for you.
Help for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
We can help you find safe shelter, support, and long-term housing.
Get career and employment assistance
Explore support-and-services program tracks for Veterans and service members with service-connected disabilities. Our tracks can help you learn new skills, find a new job, start a new business, get educational counseling, or return to your former job.
If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, find out if you’re eligible for vocational rehab.
Get step-by-step instructions on how to apply for vocational rehab benefits.
Start your application for vocational rehab benefits now.
The Personalized Career Planning and Guidance (PCPG) program offers free educational and career counseling, resume support, and help finding a training program or job.
Register to do business with VA and get support for your Veteran-owned small business.
Manage your career
More information and resources
Check the current subsistence allowance rates to find out the amount we’ll provide to help you pay for basic needs (like food and clothing) if you’re an eligible Veteran participating in the Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program.
Sign in and we’ll tell you if you’re eligible for VR&E benefits.
Compare education benefits for Veterans, service members, and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
Find out if our counselors can help you transition from military to college life.
Review the definitions of our programs and other common terms you may read when learning about Veteran Readiness and Employment benefits.
Read Veterans’ stories of how vocational rehabilitation counselors and services helped them overcome challenges, find new opportunities, and achieve greater goals.
Get links to more resources outside of VA that can help you in your job search.