CareerScope assessment
In addition to getting career counseling, you may be able to use CareerScope, an online assessment tool that measures your interests and skill levels and helps you figure out the best career path when you move into civilian life. It recommends careers you may enjoy and jobs in which you’re likely to do well. The tool also recommends courses or training programs that can help you go after those careers. Find out if you qualify for a CareerScope assessment.
Can I use CareerScope?
You can use CareerScope if you’re a Veteran, service member, or dependent who qualifies for—or is already getting—VA education benefits.
Get started with CareerScope
The Report Interpretation guide helps you understand your CareerScope results.
Use the guide (PDF)
How can I get help if I don’t qualify to use CareerScope?
You can access our education and training resources:
-
Find out what benefits you’ll get at different schools.
Use the GI Bill Comparison Tool
-
Learn about what to consider when choosing a school.
Read our guide to choosing a school
-
Find out how to get free Educational and Career Counseling (Chapter 36).
Get help finding a training program or job