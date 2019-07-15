 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

CareerScope assessment

In addition to getting career counseling, you may be able to use CareerScope, an online assessment tool that measures your interests and skill levels and helps you figure out the best career path when you move into civilian life. It recommends careers you may enjoy and jobs in which you’re likely to do well. The tool also recommends courses or training programs that can help you go after those careers. Find out if you qualify for a CareerScope assessment.

Can I use CareerScope?

You can use CareerScope if you’re a Veteran, service member, or dependent who qualifies for—or is already getting—VA education benefits.
Get started with CareerScope

The Report Interpretation guide helps you understand your CareerScope results.
Use the guide (PDF)

How can I get help if I don’t qualify to use CareerScope?

You can access our education and training resources:

Last updated: