Employment benefits for dependent family members

You can get educational and vocational counseling, plus help with:

Exploring your abilities and interests

Mapping out a path to employment

Planning the best use of your VA benefits

Note: In certain cases, you may be able to get other education and employment benefits and services for dependents. For example, you may qualify if you’re the child of a Vietnam or Korean War Veteran and have certain birth defects, or if you’re the dependent child or spouse of a Veteran who has died or is permanently and totally disabled as the result of active service.

