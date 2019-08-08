 Skip to Content
Employment benefits for dependent family members

Find out if you’re eligible and how to apply to get career and educational counseling through VR&E as the dependent family member of a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability.

Can I get Educational and Career Counseling services provided by VR&E (also called Chapter 36)?

You may be eligible for Educational and Career Counseling if you meet both of the requirements listed below.

Both of these must be true. You’re:

What kind of VR&E benefits can I get?

You can get educational and vocational counseling, plus help with:

  • Exploring your abilities and interests
  • Mapping out a path to employment
  • Planning the best use of your VA benefits

Note: In certain cases, you may be able to get other education and employment benefits and services for dependents. For example, you may qualify if you’re the child of a Vietnam or Korean War Veteran and have certain birth defects, or if you’re the dependent child or spouse of a Veteran who has died or is permanently and totally disabled as the result of active service.

Learn about other benefits and services for dependents

Follow these steps to apply for Chapter 36 services:

  1. Log in to your eBenefits account.

  2. Click Additional Benefits on your dashboard.

  3. Click Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Program.

  4. Apply for Education and Career Counseling.

  5. If you’re eligible, we’ll invite you to meet with a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC). Your VRC will work with you to map out a career path.

How do I apply?

You can apply online right now.

Go to eBenefits to apply

Note: If the service member or Veteran in your family isn’t yet using VR&E benefits and services, they may also apply online through eBenefits.

