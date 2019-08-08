Employment benefits for dependent family members
Find out if you’re eligible and how to apply to get career and educational counseling through VR&E as the dependent family member of a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability.
Can I get Educational and Career Counseling services provided by VR&E (also called Chapter 36)?
You may be eligible for Educational and Career Counseling if you meet both of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true. You’re:
- The dependent of a Veteran, and
- Eligible for a VA education benefit, including:
What kind of VR&E benefits can I get?
You can get educational and vocational counseling, plus help with:
- Exploring your abilities and interests
- Mapping out a path to employment
- Planning the best use of your VA benefits
Note: In certain cases, you may be able to get other education and employment benefits and services for dependents. For example, you may qualify if you’re the child of a Vietnam or Korean War Veteran and have certain birth defects, or if you’re the dependent child or spouse of a Veteran who has died or is permanently and totally disabled as the result of active service.
Follow these steps to apply for Chapter 36 services:
-
Log in to your eBenefits account.
-
Click Additional Benefits on your dashboard.
-
Click Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Program.
-
Apply for Education and Career Counseling.
-
If you’re eligible, we’ll invite you to meet with a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor (VRC). Your VRC will work with you to map out a career path.
How do I apply?
You can apply online right now.
Note: If the service member or Veteran in your family isn’t yet using VR&E benefits and services, they may also apply online through eBenefits.