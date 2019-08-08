Resources for military and Veteran family members

If you’re a military spouse or surviving spouse, find out if you’re eligible and how to apply for the Department of Defense’s Spouse Education Career Opportunities (SECO) program. And learn about other resources to help you build your career or start a small business.

Through the Department of Defense’s Spouse Education Career Opportunities (SECO) program, spouses can use government-sponsored career and education resources, take advantage of networking opportunities, and work with employment counselors. SECO also partners with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) and My Career Advancement Account (PDF) (MyCAA) scholarship program. These organizations and others (such as Blue Star Families) offer assistance for spouses interested in the following:

Connecting with employers committed to hiring military spouses.

Pursuing additional education and/or training.

Other programs

The Military Spouse eMentor Program links spouses to career-specific mentors.

The Military Spouse Fellowship Program offers 50 spouses a year (at no cost to themselves) the opportunity to earn the Accredited Financial Counselor® certificate.

If you are a surviving spouse, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors offers seminars, peer mentors, and other forms of support to help you complete your education or find a sustainable career.

Spouses can attend Department of Labor Employment Workshops (DOLEW) online through the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) Virtual Curriculum on Joint Knowledge Online, on the Department of Labor website, or in person at some military installations. These workshops focus on building resumes and cover letters as well as developing networking and interviewing skills.

Start your own business

If entrepreneurship interests you, learn about everything from start-up costs to business, accounting, and financial assistance with three programs: SCORE, the Small Business Administration (SBA), and Entrepreneurship Boot Camp.

How it works

You’ll use your DS Logon username and password to register for SECO. This is the same username and password you’ll use for online services like TRICARE. If you don’t have a DS Logon account, you can register for one now.

Go to My Access Center