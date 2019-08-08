Get support for your Veteran-Owned Small Business

You may qualify if you’re a Veteran, and you or another Veteran at your company meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. You or another Veteran at your company:

Owns 51% or more of the company you want to register, and

Has full control over the day-to-day management, decision-making, and strategic policy of the business, and

Has the managerial experience needed to manage the business, and

Is the highest-paid person in the company (or can provide a written statement explaining why your taking lower pay helps the business), and

Works full time for the business, and

Holds the highest officer position in the company

To be considered a Veteran, at least one of these must be true. You: