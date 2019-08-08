 Skip to Content
Get support for your Veteran-Owned Small Business

If you have a Veteran-Owned Small Business, you may qualify for advantages when bidding on government contracts—along with access to other resources and support—through the Vets First Verification Program. This program is run by the Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU). Registering through OSDBU will allow you to work with us (all businesses who work with VA must be registered). Find out if you’re eligible and how to register your business.

Can I register my business as a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) through the Vets First Verification Program?

You may qualify if you’re a Veteran, and you or another Veteran at your company meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true. You or another Veteran at your company:

  • Owns 51% or more of the company you want to register, and
  • Has full control over the day-to-day management, decision-making, and strategic policy of the business, and
  • Has the managerial experience needed to manage the business, and
  • Is the highest-paid person in the company (or can provide a written statement explaining why your taking lower pay helps the business), and
  • Works full time for the business, and
  • Holds the highest officer position in the company

To be considered a Veteran, at least one of these must be true. You:

  • Served on active duty with the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, or Coast Guard for any length of time and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, or
  • Served as a Reservist or member of the National Guard and were called to federal active duty or disabled from a disease or injury that started or got worse in the line of duty or while in training status

Can I register my business as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)?

You may qualify if you meet all the requirements of a VOSB listed above, and either you or another Veteran owner of the company meets at least one of the requirements listed below.

You or another Veteran owner of the company must have at least one of these:

  • A disability rating letter from us confirming that you have a service-connected disability rating between 0 and 100%, or
  • A disability determination from the Department of Defense

What should I do if I received an other than honorable, bad conduct, or dishonorable discharge?

If you’ve received one of these discharge statuses, you may not be eligible for VA benefits.

There are 2 ways you can try to qualify:

Find out how to apply for a discharge upgrade
Learn about the VA Character of Discharge review process

