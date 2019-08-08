Get support for your Veteran-Owned Small Business
If you have a Veteran-Owned Small Business, you may qualify for advantages when bidding on government contracts—along with access to other resources and support—through the Vets First Verification Program. This program is run by the Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU). Registering through OSDBU will allow you to work with us (all businesses who work with VA must be registered). Find out if you’re eligible and how to register your business.
Can I register my business as a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) through the Vets First Verification Program?
You may qualify if you’re a Veteran, and you or another Veteran at your company meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true. You or another Veteran at your company:
- Owns 51% or more of the company you want to register, and
- Has full control over the day-to-day management, decision-making, and strategic policy of the business, and
- Has the managerial experience needed to manage the business, and
- Is the highest-paid person in the company (or can provide a written statement explaining why your taking lower pay helps the business), and
- Works full time for the business, and
- Holds the highest officer position in the company
To be considered a Veteran, at least one of these must be true. You:
- Served on active duty with the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, or Coast Guard for any length of time and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge, or
- Served as a Reservist or member of the National Guard and were called to federal active duty or disabled from a disease or injury that started or got worse in the line of duty or while in training status
Can I register my business as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)?
You may qualify if you meet all the requirements of a VOSB listed above, and either you or another Veteran owner of the company meets at least one of the requirements listed below.
You or another Veteran owner of the company must have at least one of these:
- A disability rating letter from us confirming that you have a service-connected disability rating between 0 and 100%, or
- A disability determination from the Department of Defense
What should I do if I received an other than honorable, bad conduct, or dishonorable discharge?
If you’ve received one of these discharge statuses, you may not be eligible for VA benefits.
There are 2 ways you can try to qualify:
Find out how to apply for a discharge upgrade
Learn about the VA Character of Discharge review process
- The ability to do business with us. If you want to do business with VA, your company must be registered as a VOSB or SDVOSB.
- Priority when you bid on contracts for other federal or state government agencies
- Tax relief
- Better access to capital
- Extra support if your startup or small business is poised for high growth and innovation
- Support in finding VA procurements, contract awards, and acquisition resources
- Resources, education, and training to help you learn how to do business with us
- Help building business partnerships and connecting with the people who make decisions about procurement in government and large private-sector firms
Resources to guide you through every step of becoming an entrepreneur
You’ll need to apply through the Vets First Verification Program.
Apply online
Our VA-certified Verification Assistance Counselors—and Verification Program webinars and town halls—can help guide you through the process. If you use these pre-qualification resources, you can help speed up the decision on your application.
Find a VA verification counselor in your state
View Verification Program webinars on how to apply for the first time or for reverification
To learn more about how we can help you access opportunities:
- Call the OSDBU Call Center at 866-584-2344 anytime from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, or
- Email us at osdbu@va.gov
To learn more about OSDBU and to access our events calendar and other online resources, visit our website.
Go to the OSDBU website
Yes. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) can provide you with resources to help you start or grow your own business. And many universities and nonprofit organizations offer free or low-cost entrepreneur and business-focused courses for Veterans and military family members. Some courses are online, while others are in-person classes.
Visit the Small Business Administration website
Learn about SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development (OVBD)
Find out about these training programs offered by the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University in partnership with SBA and other organizations:
- Boots to Business (for service members and their spouses)
- Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities (for post-9/11 Veterans with service-connected disabilities and their family caregivers)
Veteran Women Igniting the Spirit of Entrepreneurship (for women Veterans and female military spouses and partners)
If you’re already open for business and want to sell to the federal government, the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) can help with the required documentation and registration to bid on government contracts.
Find a PTAC near you