VetSuccess on Campus (VSOC) supports Veterans, service members, and some eligible dependents in their transition from military to college life. We have Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors (called VSOC counselors) at 104 college campuses across the country.

How our counselors can help you as a Veteran or service member

Our counselors can help you with your Veterans’ benefits, which may include VA health services and education benefits. They can also show you how to get referrals for health services and disability accommodations (like help with taking notes or completing writing assignments) in the classroom.

Find out if your college has a VSOC counselor

To qualify as a Veteran or service member:

You must be eligible for VA educational assistance under any VA education program.

Watch these videos to learn more about VetSuccess on Campus:

VetSuccess on Campus

VSOC resources available to Veterans

VSOC mentor program

VetSuccess for dependents

This program is also available to dependents of Veterans who meet at least one of the requirements listed below.

To qualify as a dependent, at least one of these must be true. You: