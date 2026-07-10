Veteran Readiness and Employment (Chapter 31)
If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, Veteran Readiness and Employment (formerly called Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment) can help. This program—also known as Chapter 31 or VR&E—helps you explore employment options and address education or training needs.
For service members and Veterans with service-connected disabilities
Explore VR&E support-and-services tracks for help learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Find out if you can get VR&E benefits and services as a service member or Veteran.
Find out how to apply for VR&E benefits and services as a service member or Veteran.
Start your application for VR&E benefits now.
If you’re wounded, injured, or fall ill while serving and can’t perform your duties, find out how you can access VR&E services as soon as possible through IDES.
More helpful resources
Compare education benefits for Veterans, service members, and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
Find out if our counselors can help you transition from military to college life.
Get links to more resources outside VA that can help you in your job search.