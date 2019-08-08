 Skip to Content
VA Vocational Rehabilitation (Chapter 31)

If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, the VA Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E) program—also referred to as Chapter 31—can help. Find out if you’re eligible and how to apply for vocational rehabilitation benefits and services, like help exploring employment options and any required training needs. In some cases, your family members may also be eligible for certain benefits.

