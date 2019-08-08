VA Vocational Rehabilitation (Chapter 31)
If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, the VA Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E) program—also referred to as Chapter 31—can help. Find out if you’re eligible and how to apply for vocational rehabilitation benefits and services, like help exploring employment options and any required training needs. In some cases, your family members may also be eligible for certain benefits.
For service members and Veterans with service-connected disabilities
VR&E programs for service members and Veterans
Explore VR&E support-and-services tracks for help learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Eligibility
Find out if you can get VR&E benefits and services as a service member or Veteran.
How to apply
Find out how to apply for VR&E benefits and services as a service member or Veteran.
Accessing VR&E through the Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES)
If you're wounded, injured, or fall ill while serving and can't perform your duties, find out how you can access VR&E services as soon as possible through IDES.