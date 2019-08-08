Veterans Vocational Rehabilitation programs

If you’re a Veteran or service member with a service-connected disability that impacts your ability to work, the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program (also called Voc Rehab, VR&E, or Chapter 31 benefits) may be able to help. We offer 5 support-and-services tracks to help you find and keep a job, and live as independently as possible. Explore the different tracks—and find out how to apply for benefits and services.