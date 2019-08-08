Veterans Vocational Rehabilitation programs
If you’re a Veteran or service member with a service-connected disability that impacts your ability to work, the Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program (also called Voc Rehab, VR&E, or Chapter 31 benefits) may be able to help. We offer 5 support-and-services tracks to help you find and keep a job, and live as independently as possible. Explore the different tracks—and find out how to apply for benefits and services.
Reemployment track
You may have the right to return to the civilian job you held before you deployed. Find out how we can help with this process.
Rapid Access to Employment track
If you want a job that matches your existing skills, find out if you can get employment counseling and job-search support.
Self-Employment track
If you’re a service member or Veteran with a service-connected disability, find out how we can help you start your own business.
Employment through Long-Term Services track
Find out if you may be eligible for vocational training to help you develop new job skills.
Independent Living track
Learn about services that can help you live as independently as possible if you can't return to work right away.