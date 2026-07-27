About VA Caribbean health care

The VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) is part of the nationwide network of medical centers, clinics and specialized health care programs operated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Designated as a 1a —most complex— facility, VACHS serves more than 60,000 Veterans across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It operates the San Juan VA Medical Center, a Community Living Center, a Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders Center, a Blind and Visual Impairment Rehabilitation Center, a domiciliary and nine community-based outpatient clinics.

A key hub for health professions education in the Caribbean, VACHS trains more than 1,000 students, residents, fellows and trainees each year in partnership with leading universities. Its research program supports national VA priorities and advances work in mental health, chronic disease management, rehabilitation and innovative clinical trials.

VACHS also serves as one of about 62 Federal Coordinating Centers nationwide, supporting emergency patient movement under the National Disaster Medical System, jointly operated by the VA, the Department of War, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security.

Health care and services

The VA Caribbean Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Health Service Area 2.3. We’re an innovative care center within the Health Service Area 2.3, which includes medical centers and clinics in Florida and the Caribbean.

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We provide you with health care services at 12 locations, serving Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Facilities include our San Juan VA Medical Center and 11 community-based outpatient clinics: 9 clinics throughout the Island in Hato Rey (VA Domiciliary) , Arecibo, Comerio, San Juan, Guayama, Mayaguez, Utuado, and Vieques; and 2, St. Croix and St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Caribbean health services page.

Research and development

The Associate Chief of Staff for Research and Development Service has an active research program with comprehensive Human Research Protection Program (HRPP) that assures the safety and welfare of all subjects enrolled in research projects sponsored or supported by the hospital. VACHS Institutional Review Board (IRB) provides oversight for all human research studies, medical, social and behavioral. The Research and Development Committee (R&DC) provides the overall oversight of the Human Research Protections Program to assure regulatory compliance.

Access the Research and Development page for The VA Caribbean Healthcare System.

Teaching and learning

San Juan VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

San Juan VA Medical Center maintains a total of 402 operating beds, including 280 for acute care and 122 operational nursing home beds.

In 2019, we employed 3,749 people. Twenty-three percent of our employees were Veterans.

We serve nearly 60,000 Veterans in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

We had 990,460 outpatient visits in 2019.

We completed more than 70,000 referrals in the last three years for Veterans to receive services in their communities.

Accreditation

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

College of American Pathologists

Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care Center – Chest Pain Center

Commission of Academic Dietetic Education

American College of Radiation Oncology Practice Accreditation Program

National Health Physics Program

Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education

Council of Dental Accreditation

American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation

American Society of Health-System Pharmacists

American College of Radiology

Food and Drug Administration

Long-Term Care Institute

American Psychological Association

American Nurses Credentialing Center

The VA Caribbean Healthcare System received the following awards: