ACOS Research and Development Service

Our research programs

The Associate Chief of Staff for Research and Development Service has an active research program with comprehensive Human Research Protection Program (HRPP) that assures the safety and welfare of all subjects enrolled in research projects sponsored or supported by the hospital. VACHS Institutional Review Board (IRB) provides oversight for all human research studies, medical, social and behavioral. The Research and Development Committee (R&DC) provides the overall oversight of the Human Research Protections Program to assure regulatory compliance. The R&DC’s plan provides a framework in assessing the HRPP effectiveness, quality, and compliance with organizational policies and procedures and applicable federal, state and local laws.



The ACOS/R&D Service is partnered with Sociedad de Investigación Científica (SDEINC) Inc. as established by congressional legislation. SODEINC Inc. is a nonprofit corporation (NPC) that promotes and manages funded and sponsored research and education. It is affiliated to the VACHS in San Juan PR which offers advance degrees in sciences and possesses research affiliation with UPR Rio Piedras University Medical Services Campus and San Juan Bautista Medical School for research related education and mentorship activities.



The ACOS/R&D leads the Introductory Research Program (IRP) which is a research educational platform created in VACHS focused in providing mentorship to young investigators. Its main objective is to provide a research experience and education to undergraduate and graduate students on the core competencies of clinical research; achieved through a series of conferences and, seminars.

Services Offered

Our current research studies enhance the medical center's ability to provide state-of-the-art medical techniques and treatments to Veterans.

Over 220 active research projects are currently being conducted at VA Caribbean Healthcare System in areas such as —