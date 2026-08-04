Health services

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

MENTAL HEALTH TRAUMA RECOVERY CENTER

Provides comprehensive biopsychosocial evaluation and specialized treatment within an interdisciplinary environment to Veterans that have experienced or have been exposed to trauma and are in need of time limited trauma treatment.

Mission

The mission of the Trauma Recovery Center is to provide evidenced based specialized mental healthcare treatment approaches to Veterans exposed to traumatic combat and non combat related experiences.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is…

PTSD is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault.

MHTRC Treatments

We provide specialty evidence based time-limited treatment.

Individual Therapy:

¨ Prolonged Exposure Therapy

¨ Cognitive Processing Therapy

¨ Cognitive Behavioral for Trauma

¨ Acceptance and Commitment Therapy

Group Therapy

¨ Cognitive Processing Therapy

¨ Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia

¨ STAIR Group

Recommended Evidence Based Treatments

Prolonged Exposure:

Works through repeated exposure to thoughts, feelings, and situations that you have been avoiding and helps you learn that reminders of the trauma do not have to be avoided.

Cognitive Processing Therapy:

You examine what your thinking and telling yourself about your trauma and decided whether those thoughts are accurate or inaccurate.

Program Manager

María M. Lebrón Quintana, MSW

Psychologists

Dr. Mayra Berrios Hernández, Ph.D

Dr. Karlya Alejandro Martínez, Psy.D

Dr. Gabriela-Sadurni-Rodríguez, PsyD

Dr. Yahaira M Patín Betancourt, Psy.D

Social Workers

Aimee Kopta, MSW

Ruth Rodríguez Valentín, MSW

Nursing Staff:

Daniel Vázquez–Santiago CM RN

David Santos Figueroa CM RN

MHTRC Contact Information

Phone:

Exts. 112430/112431