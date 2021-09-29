Mental health care
VA Caribbean health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Connect with a care coordinator
Frances Figueroa-Fankhanel Ph D.
Mental Health Coordinator
VA Caribbean health care
Phone: 787-641-7582, ext. 12437
Rosa M. Ramirez-Mella Ph D.
Mental Health Coordinator
VA Caribbean health care
Phone: 787-641-7582, ext. 12397
Email: rosa.ramirez-mella@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Caribbean health care
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.