Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Caribbean health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Claudio Santiago
Patient Advocate
VA Caribbean health care
Phone: 787-641-7582, ext. 31927
Email: Claudio.Santiago@va.gov
Saribel Padilla-Torres
Patient Advocate
VA Caribbean health care
Phone: 787-641-7582, ext. 131928
Lizbeth Rivera-Vargas
Patient Representative - Ponce Outpatient Clinic
VA Caribbean health care
Phone: 787-641-7582, ext. 131928
Email: lizbeth.rivera@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Caribbean health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights