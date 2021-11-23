 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Caribbean health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Claudio Santiago

Claudio Santiago

Patient Advocate

VA Caribbean health care

Phone: 787-641-7582, ext. 31927

Email: Claudio.Santiago@va.gov

Saribel Padilla-PatientAdvocate

Saribel Padilla-Torres

Patient Advocate

VA Caribbean health care

Phone: 787-641-7582, ext. 131928

Lizbeth Rivera-Vargas

Lizbeth Rivera-Vargas

Patient Representative - Ponce Outpatient Clinic

VA Caribbean health care

Phone: 787-641-7582, ext. 131928

Email: lizbeth.rivera@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Caribbean health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
Last updated: