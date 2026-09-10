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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Eurípides Rubio Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, surgery, foot care (podiatry), laboratory services, cardiology, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Euripides Rubio VA Outpatient Clinic in San Juan.

Location and contact information

Address

1802 Calle Navarra
Ponce, PR 00716-2001

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Ponce Clinic New Aerial Pic

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

Shuttle service at 

Mayaguez Outpatient Clinic to San Juan Facility

Ponce Outpatient Clinic to San Juan Facility

San Francisco Urban Train Station to San Juan Facility

Centro Medico Urban Train Station to San Juan Facility

Airport Shuttle Service

Local transportation services
VA Contracted Hotel for Veterans receiving treatment at VA expense
Community Care Services (upon request)

Other services

Special Mode Transportation (Ambulance/Wheelchair Van/Air Ambulance) for eligible Veterans.

Uber Transportation for pre-approved Veterans meeting Common Carrier benefits requirements.

Special transportations for VA approved activities

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Chief: Dr. Luis D. Ghigliotti

1802 Navarra Street

Ponce, P.R. 00716-2001

Mail Symbol: 11AP

Extension: 244177 Remove

Direct Phone:

Secretary: Maria del R. Gautier

Sec'y Extension: 244174

 

Hours of Operation

Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Closed on Federal Holidays & Weekends

 

Services Available

The Ponce Clinic is a Satellite of the San Juan VAMC, and was established in 1988 to improve access to Primary Care services for veterans in the southern part of Puerto Rico. We currently provide a wide variety of services:

Primary Medical and Nursing Care

General Psychiatry

Urology

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, including Occupational and Physical Therapy

Chiropractor

Cardiology, including Echocardiography

Minor surgery

Optometry

Ophthalmology

Podiatry

Laboratory

Pharmacy

X-Ray and Sonography

Social Work

Dietetics Evaluation and Counseling

Patient Representative

Audiology

Home Based Primary Care

Other services at VA Caribbean health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Cardiology

Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases

Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:

 

  • Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
  • Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
  • Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
  • Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
  • Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

 

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

My HealtheVet coordinator

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:

  • Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
  • Check your lab and test results
  • Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
  • Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
  • View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
  • Enter or update your personal information

Learn more and register for My HealtheVet

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

Ophthalmology

Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease

Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:

  • Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
  • Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
  • Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
  • Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastic)

Optometry

Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration

Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:

 

  • Vision services and eye exams
  • Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
  • Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
  • Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

 

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines

Learn more about our pharmacy

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries

If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:

 

  • Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
  • Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
  • Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
  • Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
  • Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
  • Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

 

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
  • Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Psychiatry

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments  and medications when needed.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:

 

  • Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
  • Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
  • Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:

  • X-ray
  • Ultrasound
  • Mammography (mammograms)
  • Computer tomography (CT)
  • Positron emission tomography (PET)
  • Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Rehabilitation and extended care

We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:

  • 24/7 nursing and medical care
  • Physical therapy
  • Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
  • Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
  • Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
  • To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.

Learn more about VA long-term care

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

 

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Surgery

If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:

 

  • General surgery
  • Anesthesia
  • Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
  • Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
  • Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
  • Organ and tissue transplants

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Learn more about telehealth

Urology

Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders

We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:

 

  • Kidneys
  • Bladder
  • Ureter and urethra
  • Male reproductive organs

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