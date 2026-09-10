Eurípides Rubio Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, surgery, foot care (podiatry), laboratory services, cardiology, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Euripides Rubio VA Outpatient Clinic in San Juan.
Location and contact information
Address
1802 Calle Navarra
Ponce, PR 00716-2001
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
Shuttle service at
Mayaguez Outpatient Clinic to San Juan Facility
Ponce Outpatient Clinic to San Juan Facility
San Francisco Urban Train Station to San Juan Facility
Centro Medico Urban Train Station to San Juan Facility
Airport Shuttle Service
Local transportation services
VA Contracted Hotel for Veterans receiving treatment at VA expense
Community Care Services (upon request)
Other services
Special Mode Transportation (Ambulance/Wheelchair Van/Air Ambulance) for eligible Veterans.
Uber Transportation for pre-approved Veterans meeting Common Carrier benefits requirements.
Special transportations for VA approved activities
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Chief: Dr. Luis D. Ghigliotti
1802 Navarra Street
Ponce, P.R. 00716-2001
Mail Symbol: 11AP
Extension: 244177 Remove
Direct Phone:
Secretary: Maria del R. Gautier
Sec'y Extension: 244174
Hours of Operation
Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Closed on Federal Holidays & Weekends
Services Available
The Ponce Clinic is a Satellite of the San Juan VAMC, and was established in 1988 to improve access to Primary Care services for veterans in the southern part of Puerto Rico. We currently provide a wide variety of services:
Primary Medical and Nursing Care
General Psychiatry
Urology
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, including Occupational and Physical Therapy
Chiropractor
Cardiology, including Echocardiography
Minor surgery
Optometry
Ophthalmology
Podiatry
Laboratory
Pharmacy
X-Ray and Sonography
Social Work
Dietetics Evaluation and Counseling
Patient Representative
Audiology
Home Based Primary Care
Other services at VA Caribbean health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastic)
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like:
- Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation
- Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief
- Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain
- Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills
- Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities
- Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Rehabilitation and extended care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs