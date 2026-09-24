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News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Caribbean-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Caribbean health care, contact: Public Affairs Office 787-641-7582 ext.135993 Cellphone 939-331-1597 Coralys M. Ruiz Jiménez Public Affairs Officer, Office of Communication and Legislative Affairs Email: coralys.ruiz-jimenez@va.gov

  • September 21, 2026

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $1,406,663 in grants to three community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Puerto Rico.

  • August 26, 2026

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The VA Caribbean Healthcare System will observe International Overdose Awareness Day with educational and prevention activities across Puerto Rico on Friday, Aug. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

  • August 26, 2026

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The VA Caribbean Healthcare System's Post-9/11 Military to VA Transition Program will host Post-9/11 Veterans Commemoration Day on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VA San Juan Medical Center, 1st Floor Hallway, 10 Casia St.

  • July 27, 2026

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

  • May 13, 2026

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – VA Caribbean Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

  • May 12, 2026

    San Juan, PR – VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

  • April 21, 2026

    NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY (NOA) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Proposed Construction and Operation of the San Juan Fisher House San Juan, Puerto Rico

  • February 18, 2026

    NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY (NOA): Draft Environmental Assessment U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Proposed Construction and Operation of the San Juan Fisher House

  • September 19, 2025

    VA awards nearly $1.3 million in grants to fight Veteran homelessness in Puerto Rico ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced nearly $1.3 million in grants to two Puerto Rico organizations to help Veterans who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.

  • May 16, 2023

    Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Under Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will host a Veterans town hall meeting on Tuesday, May 23 in St. Croix from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.