News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Caribbean-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Caribbean health care, contact: Public Affairs Office 787-641-7582 ext.135993 Cellphone 939-331-1597 Coralys M. Ruiz Jiménez Public Affairs Officer, Office of Communication and Legislative Affairs Email: coralys.ruiz-jimenez@va.gov
September 21, 2026
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $1,406,663 in grants to three community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Puerto Rico.
August 26, 2026
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The VA Caribbean Healthcare System will observe International Overdose Awareness Day with educational and prevention activities across Puerto Rico on Friday, Aug. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
August 26, 2026
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The VA Caribbean Healthcare System's Post-9/11 Military to VA Transition Program will host Post-9/11 Veterans Commemoration Day on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VA San Juan Medical Center, 1st Floor Hallway, 10 Casia St.
July 27, 2026
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
May 13, 2026
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – VA Caribbean Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.
May 12, 2026
San Juan, PR – VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.
April 21, 2026
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY (NOA) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Proposed Construction and Operation of the San Juan Fisher House San Juan, Puerto Rico
February 18, 2026
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY (NOA): Draft Environmental Assessment U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Proposed Construction and Operation of the San Juan Fisher House
September 19, 2025
VA awards nearly $1.3 million in grants to fight Veteran homelessness in Puerto Rico ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced nearly $1.3 million in grants to two Puerto Rico organizations to help Veterans who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.
May 16, 2023
Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Under Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will host a Veterans town hall meeting on Tuesday, May 23 in St. Croix from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.