Covid-19 Visitation Policy Update

PRESS RELEASE

January 19, 2022

San Juan , PR — As a result of increases in COVID-19 positive cases in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the VA Caribbean Healthcare System has suspended all visits to our institution, and until further notice.

All visitation is prohibited except for end-of-life circumstances. To enter the facility, visitors must go thru the designated screening point, companions must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and bring evidence of vaccination. All are required to wear a mask while in the facility. Food or drinks in patients’ rooms are not allowed.

Patients attending outpatient appointments are allowed one companion. Companions must be vaccinated against COVID-19, bring evidence of vaccination, and be ready to present it at the entrance point. All companions must be minimum 12 years of age.

Relatives of patients admitted to the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Unit, Acute Behavioral Health Intensive Care Unit (ABHICU), and Community Living Centers (CLC) will be contacted by clinical staff and provided instructions on their visitation policies.

Thank you for your continued trust and support over the past two years. The COVID-19 pandemic is a milestone event for all of us and will forever change the way we deliver healthcare as we transition our operations in a phased approach with safety and wellness of Veterans and employees as our top priority.

We encourage our veterans and general public to get more information through our website www.va.gov/caribbean-health-care/ , Facebook: www.facebook.com/vacaribbean, or by calling 787-641-7582, extension 131932./

###