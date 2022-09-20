VA Caribbean Healthcare System announces changes due to Hurricane Fiona

Due to the impact of Hurricane Fiona, the VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) announces the following changes:

San Juan VA Medical Center: Is fully operational. Visitation hours are canceled except for Compassionate Care visits. In person services for One Stop Shop and Compensation and Pension are closed. The Emergency Room will continue regular operations. Telehealth appointments will continue.

Ceiba VA Clinic, St. Croix VA Clinic, St. Thomas VA Clinic, Vieques VA Clinic: Normal Service and Hours

Arecibo VA Clinic, Comerío VA Clinic, Guayama VA Clinic, Utuado VA Clinic, Ponce VA Clinic, Mayagüez VA Clinic: Will remain closed for patient care until further notice.

Veterans in need of routine or urgent care services can also contact VA Health Connect, also known as the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center, at 1-877-741-3400. To learn more about services available via VA Health Connect, please visit www.visn8.va.gov/ccc.asp.

Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program:

Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at 1-866-265-0124, option 1.

Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:

Monday through Friday, 7:00 am to 11:00 pm EST; Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:30 pm EST

If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400. Veterans may also use their VA Health Chat app on their phone between 8 am and 4 pm EST Monday – Friday.

