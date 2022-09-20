VA Caribbean Healthcare System announces changes due to Hurricane Fiona
PRESS RELEASE
September 20, 2022
San Juan , PR — VA Caribbean Healthcare System announces changes due to Hurricane Fiona Including the Activation of the Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program: Due to the impact of Hurricane Fiona, the VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) announces the following changes:
- San Juan VA Medical Center: Is fully operational. Visitation hours are canceled except for Compassionate Care visits. In person services for One Stop Shop and Compensation and Pension are closed. The Emergency Room will continue regular operations. Telehealth appointments will continue.
- The following clinics are now open: Ceiba, St. Croix, St. Thomas, and Vieques.
- Arecibo, Comerío, Guayama, Utuado, Ponce, and Mayagüez clinics will remain closed for patient care until further notice.
Veterans in need of routine or urgent care services can also contact VA Health Connect, also known as the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center, at 1-877-741-3400.
Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program:
Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.
The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at 1-866-265-0124, option 1.
Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:
- Monday through Friday, 7:00 am to 11:00 pm EST
- Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:30 pm EST
If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400. Veterans may also use their VA Health Chat app on their phone between 8 am and 4 pm EST Monday – Friday. (see attached bilingual news release)
Get updates on affected services and facilities
Aviso de medios Coralys M. Ruiz Jiménez, Public Affairs Officer
PARA PUBLICIÓN INMEDIATA 10 Calle Casia, San Juan, PR 00921
O: 787-641-7582 ext.135993 | C: 939-331-1597
coralys.ruiz-jimenez@va.gov
ABOUT VACHS
VA Caribbean Healthcare System is one of the leading healthcare systems serving Veterans in the United States and its territories. We provide healthcare services at 11 locations, serving Puerto Rico (PR) & the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI). Facilities include our San Juan VA Medical Center & ten community-based outpatient clinics: 8 PR clinics in Arecibo, Ceiba, Comerío, San Juan, Guayama, Mayagüez, Utuado, & Vieques; & in St. Croix & St. Thomas, in the USVI. Furthermore, we train America's future healthcare providers & conduct crucial medical research. For more information, visit www.va.gov/caribbean-health-care/
Coralys Ruiz Jiménez, Public Affairs Officer
939-331-1597