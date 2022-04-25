VACHS Visiting Policy Update

PRESS RELEASE

April 25, 2022

San Juan , PR — Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, the VACHS is updating their visiting policy effective immediately. Hours have changed from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, for 20 minutes, and only one visitor per day will be allowed.

In double rooms, only one patient can receive a visitor at a time.

A maximum of two visitors are allowed only if one of the visitors needs assistance or in those special situations approved by the physician in charge of the patient. (ex: discussion of informed consent, compassionate care situations, etc.).

Visitors must undergo screening for COVID-19 symptoms at the Hospital’s checkpoints and must always wear a surgical mask provided at the entrance and follow distancing recommendations with other patients and employees.

Visitors should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Unvaccinated visitor (s) must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours, prior to the visit or a negative Antigen test within 24 hours, prior to visit. Symptomatic visitors are not allowed to enter the hospital Food or drinks in patients’ rooms is not allowed.

Relatives of patients admitted to the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Unit, Acute Behavioral Health Intensive Care Unit (ABHICU), and Community Living Centers (CLC) will be contacted by clinical staff and provided instructions on their visitation policies.

Thank you for your continued trust and support over the past two years.

For questions or clarifications, you may contact the Patient and Community Relations section at 787-641-7582 ext. 131932 or 131930.

###