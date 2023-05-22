VA Caregiver Support Program

A Veteran or Service member may be eligible for a Family Caregiver if all the following requirements are met.

The individual is either: A Veteran; or A member of the Armed Forces undergoing a medical discharge from the Armed Forces. 2. The individual has a serious injury (including serious illness) incurred or aggravated in the line of duty in the active military, naval, or air service. For purposes of PCAFC, serious injury means any service-connected disability that: (1) Is rated at 70 percent or more by VA; or (2) Is combined with any other service-connected disability or disabilities, and a combined rating of 70 percent or more is assigned by VA. 3. The individual is in need of in-person personal care services for a minimum of six (6) continuous months based on any one of the following: An inability to perform an activity of daily living; A need for supervision or protection based on symptoms or residuals of neurological or other impairment or injury; or •A need for regular or extensive instruction or supervision without which the ability of the Veteran to function in daily life would be seriously impaired. 4. It is in the best interest of the individual to participate in the program. 5. Personal care services that would be provided by the Family Caregiver will not be simultaneously and regularly provided by or through another individual or entity. 6. The individual receives care at home or will do so if VA designates a Family Caregiver. 7. The individual receives ongoing care from a Primary Care Team or will do so if VA designates a Family Caregiver.