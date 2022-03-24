VA Caribbean Healthcare System Construction Updates
The VA Caribbean Healthcare System is consistently improving access to Veterans by investing in infrastructure, updates to existing facilities and acquiring new sites that improve the quality of care provided to our Nation's Heroes in the Caribbean.
Project: New Ponce Outpatient Clinic
Description: This 107,388 net usable square feet clinic will replace the current Ponce Outpatient Clinic located in "Paseo Del Veterano" Road, Ponce, PR. The new clinic will be located at PR14, Km 3.6, Ponce, PR 00716 (next to San Lucas Hospital). Services to be provided include Primary Care, Urology, Mental Health, Laboratory Services, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Radiology, Optometry, Sonography, Ophthalmology, Podiatry, Minor Surgery, Ear Nose and Throat, Prosthetics, and Audiology, Home Based Primary Care will be available through the clinic.
Financial/Budget information: Total tenant improvements costs up to date –$13,938,047. The proposed annual rent is $6,975,892. Total 20-year investment will be $139,517,850.
Project Status:
Lease contract was awarded on September 28, 2018
Ground breaking Ceremony held on August 23,2019.
Design completed and accepted by VA June 17, 2019.
Construction activities resumed May 18, 2020 (after COVID-19 delays).
Construction Completion at 76.5%.
Estimated Construction completion date FY22, Q3.
Estimated Activation completion date FY22, Q4.
Project: VA Heroes Domiciliary
Description: The proposed Lease will have 52,000 net usable square feet and will include two programs:
Residential treatment Program (Domiciliary) - This program consists of 40 residential beds. The program is designed to function as a Long-term residential rehabilitation program for veterans in order to promote the development of new skills and attitudes needed to live independently in the community. Psychosocial
Recovery Program (PRRC) - This program provides community based, recovery oriented, skill building interventions and supports for Veteran’s with serious and persistent mental illness and/or substance abuse.
Financial/Budget information: Build-out costs currently at $8,666,661 | Full-service rent: $4,443,577 annually.
Project Status:
- Lease contract awarded September 30, 2019.
- Construction Documents completed FY20, Q4.
- Estimated Lease Acceptance – FY22, Q3
- Estimated Activation Completion - three months after Lease Acceptance
- Currently, OGPe permit for the project issued 06/24/2021; the Contractor’s mobilization started 07/12/2021.
- A Groundbreaking Ceremony was held on 10/16/2021.
- Construction completion at 25%.
Project: Acquire Land for the San Juan Fisher House
Description: Project No. 672-304 Minor Project: Acquire Land for the San Juan Fisher House: This to purchase land near the San Juan VA Medical Center that will be later developed for a Fisher House. Fisher House will serve as a home away from home for veterans and their families, providing lodging to veterans receiving outpatient medical care and to family members of hospitalized veterans.
Financial/Budget information: $6,356,000.00
Project Status: Estimated Completion Date: FY 2024, Q1
Phase 1: Land acquisition completed 3/25/21.
Phase 2: Fisher House construction (timeline to be determined). Fisher House Foundation completes construction and building is turned over to VA.
Within next 30 days: Solicitation assigned to contracting.
Within next 60 days: Procurement evaluation.
Within next 90 days: Site prep D/B award FY22 Q4.