Veterans Directed Care Program

How the VDC program works?

Veterans in this program are assigned a flexible monthly budget for services that can be managed by the Veteran or an appointed representative. The budget amount is determine based on the Veteran ADL’s needs. This budget is periodically given to a VA provider who manage and distribute employees' payments. The payments are electronically sent to the employee that was contracted by the Veteran or Veteran's representative.

How can I request VDC ?

Veterans interested in VDC needs to discuss their needs to his/her primary healthcare provider or social worker of your PACT Team. They will initially orient about the program and create an electronic consult.

What do I expect once the consult is created ?

Once the social worker creates the electronic consult, a Geriatric Service personnel will contact the Veteran or Veteran’s representative. During the call VA personnel will preliminarily qualify the Veteran through a 19 questions assessment that determine the Veteran's ADL’s needs.

Contact your social worker to determine if Veteran-Directed Care seems right for you.