Carlos Cestero MD
Chief Palliative Care Service
VA Caribbean health care
Email:
Phone:
Dr. Cestero is the Chief Palliative Care Service of the VA Caribbean Healthcare System.
- Board Certification: Board Certified in Family Medicine, CAQ in Geriatrics
- Academic appointment: UPR RCM VA Geriatrics Coordinator
- School Of Medicine: UNIBE Dominican Republic
- Where have you completed residency program? RCM Family Medicine
- Are you affiliated with any professional group or society? Puerto Rico Academy of Family Medicine (Past President)