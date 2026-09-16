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Dr. Cestero

Carlos Cestero MD

Chief Palliative Care Service

VA Caribbean health care

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Dr. Cestero is the Chief Palliative Care Service of the VA Caribbean Healthcare System.

  • Board Certification: Board Certified in Family Medicine, CAQ in Geriatrics
  • Academic appointment:  UPR RCM VA Geriatrics Coordinator
  • School Of Medicine: UNIBE Dominican Republic
  • Where  have you completed residency program? RCM Family Medicine
  • Are you affiliated with any professional group or society? Puerto Rico Academy of Family Medicine (Past President)

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