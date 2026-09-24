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Carlos Rosado MD

Chief Hemodialysis Unit

VA Caribbean health care

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Dr. Rosado is the VACHS Nephrology training program director.

  • Board Certification: Internal Medicine; Nephrology
  • Academic appointment:  Associate Professor of Medicine, Universidad Central del Caribe | Assistant Professor of Medicine, San Juan Bautista School of Medicine |  VACHS Nephrology training program director
  • School Of Medicine: University of Puerto Rico
  • Areas of Interest: Renal replacement therapy, Acute Kidney Injury; POCUS for Nephrology
  • Where have you completed residency program? VACHS Internal Medicine 1988
  • Are you affiliated with any professional group or society? American Society of Nephrology

Recent Publications: 

Puerto Rico Nephrology Society Annual Convention Aug 25-27, 2022. San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Cyndia Rodriguez-Negron, MD, Carlos Rosado-Rodriguez, MD, Jesenia De-Jesus-Alvarez, MD, Gabriel Torres-Rivera. Pain Killers…Killer Pain! (HAGMA associated to acetaminophen use)

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