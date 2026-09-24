Carlos Rosado MD
Chief Hemodialysis Unit
VA Caribbean health care
Email:
Phone:
Dr. Rosado is the VACHS Nephrology training program director.
- Board Certification: Internal Medicine; Nephrology
- Academic appointment: Associate Professor of Medicine, Universidad Central del Caribe | Assistant Professor of Medicine, San Juan Bautista School of Medicine | VACHS Nephrology training program director
- School Of Medicine: University of Puerto Rico
- Areas of Interest: Renal replacement therapy, Acute Kidney Injury; POCUS for Nephrology
- Where have you completed residency program? VACHS Internal Medicine 1988
- Are you affiliated with any professional group or society? American Society of Nephrology
Recent Publications:
Puerto Rico Nephrology Society Annual Convention Aug 25-27, 2022. San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Cyndia Rodriguez-Negron, MD, Carlos Rosado-Rodriguez, MD, Jesenia De-Jesus-Alvarez, MD, Gabriel Torres-Rivera. Pain Killers…Killer Pain! (HAGMA associated to acetaminophen use)