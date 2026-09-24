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Doris H. Toro MD AGAF, FACG, FACP

VA Chief Internal Medicine Service

VA Caribbean health care

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Dr. Toro is the VA Training Program Director for the Gastroenterology Residency Program.

  • Board certifications: Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology
  • Academic Appointment: Professor, UPR School of Medicine | Professor, Universidad Central Del Caribe
  • Areas of Interest: Education, Quality Improvement and Patient Safety, Esophageal Motility, Research in GI and Liver Diseases
  • School of Medicine: University of Puerto Rico
  • Residency & Fellowship Program Completed: VA Caribbean Healthcare System | Gastroenterology: University of Puerto Rico
  • Private Practice: No

Affiliations: 

  • Fellow, American Gastroenterology Association
  • Fellow, American College of Gastroenterology
  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Member, American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases
  • Member, American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
  • Member, Asociacion Puertoriqqueña de Gastroenterología
  • Member, Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society

Recent Publications: 

  1. Warrington E,  López-Román O,Tirado-Montijo R, Urbina R, Cruz-Correa M, Toro DH.Neither 10- nor 14-Day Sequential Treatment Is Better Than Standard Triple Therapy for Helicobacter pylori Eradication PR Health Sci J, 2016;35:203-208 PMID: 27898166
  2. Class-Vazquez W, Olivero-Rivera S, Rosa-Cruz S, Laboy-Olivieri C, Toro DH The Perils of Diagnosis and Treating Overlap Syndrome BOL ASOC MED PR 2016;108(2):57-9. PMID:29172353
  3. Soto AR, Vazquez EG, Toro DH et al  Conundrum of a Large Bowel Neoplasm: Collision Tumor ACG Case Rep J 2018;5:e13. http://dx.doi.org/10.14309/crj.2018.13. Published online: Feburary 14, 2018

Honor and Awards: 

  • Magna Cum Laude, University of Puerto Rico   
  • Member of the Apha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society
  • PR Senate Recognition as “Valor del Año en la Salud” for the contributions to the investigation on Hepatitis C on the island.                                                      
  • AGA Institute Council Healthcare Disparities Research Award

Last updated: 