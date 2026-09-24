Doris H. Toro MD AGAF, FACG, FACP
VA Chief Internal Medicine Service
VA Caribbean health care
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Phone:
Dr. Toro is the VA Training Program Director for the Gastroenterology Residency Program.
- Board certifications: Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology
- Academic Appointment: Professor, UPR School of Medicine | Professor, Universidad Central Del Caribe
- Areas of Interest: Education, Quality Improvement and Patient Safety, Esophageal Motility, Research in GI and Liver Diseases
- School of Medicine: University of Puerto Rico
- Residency & Fellowship Program Completed: VA Caribbean Healthcare System | Gastroenterology: University of Puerto Rico
- Private Practice: No
Affiliations:
- Fellow, American Gastroenterology Association
- Fellow, American College of Gastroenterology
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Member, American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases
- Member, American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
- Member, Asociacion Puertoriqqueña de Gastroenterología
- Member, Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society
Recent Publications:
- Warrington E, López-Román O,Tirado-Montijo R, Urbina R, Cruz-Correa M, Toro DH.Neither 10- nor 14-Day Sequential Treatment Is Better Than Standard Triple Therapy for Helicobacter pylori Eradication PR Health Sci J, 2016;35:203-208 PMID: 27898166
- Class-Vazquez W, Olivero-Rivera S, Rosa-Cruz S, Laboy-Olivieri C, Toro DH The Perils of Diagnosis and Treating Overlap Syndrome BOL ASOC MED PR 2016;108(2):57-9. PMID:29172353
- Soto AR, Vazquez EG, Toro DH et al Conundrum of a Large Bowel Neoplasm: Collision Tumor ACG Case Rep J 2018;5:e13. http://dx.doi.org/10.14309/crj.2018.13. Published online: Feburary 14, 2018
Honor and Awards:
- Magna Cum Laude, University of Puerto Rico
- Member of the Apha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society
- PR Senate Recognition as “Valor del Año en la Salud” for the contributions to the investigation on Hepatitis C on the island.
- AGA Institute Council Healthcare Disparities Research Award