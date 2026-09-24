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Luis F. Rodriguez-Ospina MD

VA Chief Cardiology Section

VA Caribbean health care

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Dr. Rodriguez-Ospina is the VA Training Program Director for Cardiovascular Disease Residency Program.

  • Board certifications: Cardiovascular Disease
  • Academic Appointment: Universidad Central del Caribe (Internal Medicine Department Faculty)
  • Areas of Interest: Preventive Cardiology
  • School of Medicine: University of Puerto Rico
  • Residency & Fellowship Program Completed: VA Caribbean Healthcare System
  • Private Practice: Yes
  • Affiliations:  American College of Cardiology | Sociedad Puertorriqueña de Cardiologia

Recent Publications: 

Assembling the Puzzle: Taking into Account Clinical Presentation and Predictive Scores. June 2022, PRHSJ Vol. 41 No. 2.

Presentation: LIPOPROTEIN (a) The Forgotten Risk Factor. Presentation at the American College of Cardiology PR Chapter Scientific Meeting 2022 (May 20-21, 2022).

Scholarly: Member Scientific Commitment of Cardiology | American College of Cardiology PR Chapter – ACC – Past Governor

 

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