Luis F. Rodriguez-Ospina MD
VA Chief Cardiology Section
VA Caribbean health care
Email:
Phone:
Dr. Rodriguez-Ospina is the VA Training Program Director for Cardiovascular Disease Residency Program.
- Board certifications: Cardiovascular Disease
- Academic Appointment: Universidad Central del Caribe (Internal Medicine Department Faculty)
- Areas of Interest: Preventive Cardiology
- School of Medicine: University of Puerto Rico
- Residency & Fellowship Program Completed: VA Caribbean Healthcare System
- Private Practice: Yes
- Affiliations: American College of Cardiology | Sociedad Puertorriqueña de Cardiologia
Recent Publications:
Assembling the Puzzle: Taking into Account Clinical Presentation and Predictive Scores. June 2022, PRHSJ Vol. 41 No. 2.
Presentation: LIPOPROTEIN (a) The Forgotten Risk Factor. Presentation at the American College of Cardiology PR Chapter Scientific Meeting 2022 (May 20-21, 2022).
Scholarly: Member Scientific Commitment of Cardiology | American College of Cardiology PR Chapter – ACC – Past Governor