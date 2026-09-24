William Rodriguez MD, MACP, ATSF
VA Chief Pulmonary and Critical Care Section
VA Caribbean health care
Email:
Phone:
Dr. Rodriguez is the VA Training Program Director Pulmonary and Critical Care Residency Program.
- Board certifications: ABIM in IM, PD, CCM and Sleep Medicine
- Academic Appointment: Professor of Medicine, University of PR School of Medicine, Universidad Central del Caribe
- Areas of Interest: Asthma, Tuberculosis, ARDS, Mech ventilation, Sleep Medicine, Health care related disparities
- School of Medicine: University of Puerto Rico
- Residency & Fellowship Program Completed: VA Caribbean Healthcare System Baylor College of Medicine
- Affiliations: American Thoracic Society, American College of Physicians, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, Society of Critical Care Medicine
Recent Publications:
Rodriguez-Cintron, W. et al. (2022) Don’t jump down my throat: gender gap in HPV vaccinations risk long term cancer threats, Expert Review of Vaccines, DOI: 10.1080/14760584.2022.2075850
Rodriguez-Cintron, W, et al. (2022) Lung cancer screening in community-based practice in PR: a survey of PR pulmonologists. PRHSJ. 4(3):161-164.