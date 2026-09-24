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William Rodriguez MD, MACP, ATSF

VA Chief Pulmonary and Critical Care Section

VA Caribbean health care

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Dr. Rodriguez is the VA Training Program Director Pulmonary and Critical Care Residency Program.

  • Board certifications: ABIM in IM, PD, CCM and Sleep Medicine
  • Academic Appointment: Professor of Medicine, University of PR School of Medicine, Universidad Central del Caribe
  • Areas of Interest: Asthma, Tuberculosis, ARDS, Mech ventilation, Sleep Medicine, Health care related disparities
  • School of Medicine: University of Puerto Rico
  • Residency & Fellowship Program Completed: VA Caribbean Healthcare System  Baylor College of Medicine
  • Affiliations:  American Thoracic Society, American College of Physicians, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, Society of Critical Care Medicine

Recent Publications: 

Rodriguez-Cintron, W. et al. (2022) Don’t jump down my throat: gender gap in HPV vaccinations risk long term cancer threats, Expert Review of Vaccines, DOI: 10.1080/14760584.2022.2075850

Rodriguez-Cintron, W, et al. (2022) Lung cancer screening in community-based practice in PR: a survey of PR pulmonologists. PRHSJ. 4(3):161-164.

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