Caregiver Support Program and Home-Based Programs | Dementia Education for Veterans

The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) and Home Base Primary Care (HBPC) provided an education activity for Veteran’s caregivers , where 20 caregivers participated from the activity titled: “Caregiver Communication with Dementia Patients”.

The CDC defines Dementia as the general terms for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. Though dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not part of the normal aging. The caregivers help patients with dementia maintain a higher quality of life providing them personalized care, social interaction, and emotional support, among others. For FY 23 the VACHS had 7,236 patients registered with Dementia receiving treatment between Primary Care and Mental Health Clinics based on the VSSC report.

This initiative aligns with Age Friendly Healthcare Systems promoting collaborative efforts among VA Programs to create a community where older adults of all ages can stay active, healthy, and treated with dignity and enjoyment.

Program Information: 1‑855‑260‑3274