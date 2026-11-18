When Agosto was first diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), she felt overwhelmed by fear and uncertainty. But the VA gave her more than the treatment and tools she needed to manage her condition. It also gave her a sense of hope and belonging. “I can’t thank them enough for being there every step of the way,” she said.

Agosto receives care through the Women’s Clinic and the Spinal Cord Injury unit, where she says the doctors and staff have given her exceptional care and attention. They also introduced her to adaptive sports, an experience she says has completely changed her life. “I now have a new perspective, and I’m grateful every day for the opportunities in front of me,” she said.

Agosto has also noticed a difference in how care is delivered. Friends of hers who have MS and receive care outside the VA often face long waits for appointments and referrals during flare-ups, which she describes as stressful and frustrating. In contrast, she says she has a streamlined process and timely access to care at the VA.

“The doctors and staff truly care about their patients,” Agosto said. “Thanks to their help, many people don’t realize I have MS when they first meet me.”