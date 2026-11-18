Victor M. Rodríguez earned 2nd place in his category at the 1950 Central American and Caribbean Games in Guatemala, putting Puerto Rico’s name among the top ranks of bodybuilding competition.

He went on to compete for 10 years in New York, bringing home multiple 1st-place medals and trophies. His legacy is bringing the first honors in this sport to his home country.

Meeting a 96-year-old Veteran with this much passion for life sparks appreciation and gratitude. Rodríguez is full of energy, and after talking with him for just a few minutes, you can tell that mentoring others toward a healthy lifestyle comes naturally to him.

He lives with his daughter, who is also his caregiver and an important part of his healthy lifestyle. Because he is so passionate about helping others live well, we asked him for five tips for living healthy at 96. Here is “Don” Victor’s recipe for a healthy mind, body, and soul.

1. Make spirituality and family your top priorities.

“For me, the most important part of life is having good moral values, spirituality, and a healthy relationship with my family. Then sports. Without sports, my life would not be complete.”

2. Keep a daily routine and get six to seven hours of sleep.

“I have a morning routine. I wake up at 6:00 a.m., take my vitamins and medications with water, then lift weights and exercise for 30 minutes. Afterward, I shower, shave, and get ready for breakfast.”

3. Watch what you put into your body.

Your well-being depends on what you eat.

“Breakfast is the most important meal for me. I always have one egg, half a cup of oatmeal, one piece of raisin bread with peanut butter, and green juice. My lunch is heartier. I eat rice, beans, vegetables, and chicken, fish, or turkey, always with a salad of leafy greens. Dinner is my lightest meal, like chicken soup. I grow plantains, bananas, and other vegetables, so I enjoy making them part of my dinner. One of my favorite things to cook is fried plantains, or tostones, with my daughter.”

4. Make time for family and the activities you love.

“I spend a lot of time with my daughter. She is my caregiver and my friend. We play dominoes, checkers, and tabletop games, and pool time is awesome. My favorite time with her is when she takes me out in my jeep. I can’t drive anymore, so I bought the jeep I always wanted, and we love going on road trips.”

5. Stay active in body and mind, and stay away from negativity.

“I keep my body and mind occupied. I believe that is the key to staying healthy. I have an indoor stationary bike and weights that I use daily instead of sitting around. I keep busy caring for my bonsai trees, washing my jeep, and gardening.”

A Message from His VA Care Team

“I enjoy working with this Veteran. He is so engaged in his well-being. I continue to be amazed every time we use VA Video Connect. It is the closest thing to being face-to-face with my patients, like before the COVID-19 era. I reconcile his medications and use deprescribing tools like VIONE to make sure he has the medications that are important and vital to improving his quality of life.

“We have a beautiful patient-provider relationship. His daughter is such an important part of his family, and I consider Victor a role model. He shows all of us that it is possible to live many years with a healthy mind, body, and soul. I feel grateful to have met him and to be part of his VA care team.”

– Dr. Lucía M. García-Carmona, PharmD, BCGP, CDP