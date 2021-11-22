Internships and fellowships

About Our Program



The Internal Medicine Training Program of the VA Caribbean Healthcare System is an ACGME- accredited program and complies with all requirements of the ABIM. The program is of three years duration, and trainees who graduate from the program are qualified to take the ABIM certifying examination if the individual meets all other requirements. Trainees accepted as preliminary residents who apply for one year must abide by the same rules.



Application Process

All residents are selected through the National Residents Matching Program (NRMP). Applications are accepted only through the Electronic Residency Application (ERAS).

​PROGRAM ID: 1404231398

Welcome from the Program Director

Jose J. Acevedo-Valles, MD

Dear Applicant,

At the VA Caribbean Healthcare System IM Training Program, we are proud to say that we are the first ACGME accredited IM program in our Island and that we have maintained continued accreditation since June 29, 1956.

The Hospital



The VA Caribbean Healthcare System is 319 bed general medical, surgical, and psychiatric hospital, with related long-term and ambulatory health care services. The Medical Service has a total of 209 authorized and 154 operational beds. There are specialized units in the Medical Service including Medical Intensive Care and Medical Stepdown Unit (MSDU), Coronary and Coronary Stepdown Unit (ICCU), Hematology-Oncology Ward, Hemodialysis Units and telemetry throughout the hospital. There is an active Outpatient Department with clinics in Internal Medicine-Preoperative Evaluation, Internal Medicine PACT Continuity Clinics, as well as all the Internal Medicine subspecialties including Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Pulmonary, Neurology, Dermatology, Infectious Diseases, Antiretroviral Treatment, Rheumatology, Nephrology, Endocrinology & Diabetes Mellitus, Allergy and Immunology, Hematology-Oncology and Geriatrics. Other training programs at our institution include residents in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R), Psychiatry, Neurology, Nuclear Medicine, General Surgery, and other surgical specialties.



Relationship with Other Institutions

Our Hospital is a teaching hospital affiliated to the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) School of Medicine. Students from the UPR School of Medicine rotate in our hospital through their second, third and fourth years. The VA Caribbean Healthcare System also has affiliation agreements for rotation of students from the Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine (UCC), Ponce School of Medicine, and the San Juan Bautista School of Medicine. The VA Caribbean Healthcare System has affiliation agreements for the exchange of Internal Medicine residents with the University Hospital and the San Juan City Hospital.