Dentistry General Practice Residency Program

The Program goals should include preparation of the graduate to:

1. Act as a primary care provider for individuals and groups of patients. This includes providing emergency and multidisciplinary comprehensive oral health care; providing patient focused care that is coordinated by the general practitioner; directing health promotion and disease prevention activities; and using advanced dental treatment modalities.

2. Plan and provide multidisciplinary oral health care for a wide variety of patients including patients with special needs.

3. Manage the delivery of oral health care by applying concepts of patient and practice management and quality improvement that are responsive to a dynamic health care environment.

4. Function effectively within the hospital and other health care environments, including consultation and referral (interdisciplinary health care teams).

5. Apply scientific principles to learning and oral health care. This includes using critical thinking, evidence or outcomes-based on clinical decision-making and technology-based information retrieval systems.

6. Utilize the values of professional ethics, lifelong learning, patient centered care, adaptability and acceptance of cultural diversity in professional practice.

7. Understand the oral health needs of communities and engage in community service.

8. Train Residents to be competent in pain and anxiety control utilizing behavioral and pharmacological techniques.

9. Understand and practice medical risk assessment and quality assurance, in relationship to hospital administrative standards.

10. Obtain informed consent.

11. Manage dental and medical emergencies.

12. Manage inpatient or same-day surgery patients.

13. Train residents to be competent in operative dentistry, periodontal therapy, endodontic therapy, and restoration of edentulous spaces with fixed and removable appliances.