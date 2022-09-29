Onboarding process for all trainees
Trainees who are completing onboarding at VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) must carefully read the instructions and become acquainted with the list of requirements in the checklist and hyperlinks. You will need to download, complete, and submit your onboarding package to the VA Education Office at least 60 days before the rotation starting date.
Trainees must submit complete onboarding packages to the Education Office at least 60 days before the rotation starting date. Incomplete packages will not be processed. Please submit your documents to (sajeduonboardingteam@va.gov). Include in this email:
-
Name
-
Phone number
-
Proposed date to start your clinical rotation
-
Service / Program where you will be rotating
Our onboarding staff will reply confirming having receipt your documents and instructing on further steps. Once this initial revision is completed, we notify the service where you are interested in completing a rotation. The service will then confirm space for your rotation and continue further package processing. It is at this moment that the 60 days countdown begin.
List of documents required to complete the onboarding package
-
VA PAID / WOC Residents
- WOC Student Rotation
- List of PDF Documents
- Human Resources Documents
Obtaining an identification card (PIV)
Trainees are required to wear a VA identification card, also known as PIV. When procuring a PIV you will be required to first make an appointment to obtain fingerprints, and depending on the length of your rotation, complete a background check. Fingerprints are ONLY completed by appointment and the Education Onboarding team will call you to schedule it. Remember to bring the fingerprint request form and 2 forms of original IDs with your name matching exactly on both (option 1: first name + last name ONLY on both, or option 2: first name + middle name or middle initial + last name on both; school IDs are no longer accepted for this purpose).
Notify your POC/trainee coordinator at VACHS to inform them you will be completing this process.
If you are out of state, it is best to go to a nearby VA facility to complete “courtesy fingerprinting”, to get the processing of your application expedited. This needs to be coordinated with our local Human Resource Staff. Please notify our local VA POC/trainee coordinator so that proper coordination can be completed.
When reaching your nearby VA facility, ask to be connected with the office that processes fingerprinting at their location, like Human Resources, VA Police, etc., and make the necessary arrangements.
Records training for trainees
An online tutorial for the Computerized Patient Records System (CPRS) – the VA's electronic medical record – is available on the web. Please review this prior to your orientation session at VA Caribbean health care. Tab by tab provides a self-paced overview of CPRS. While it is not necessary to review every module, those dealing with the cover sheet, medications, orders, and notes contain crucial information needed to function safely and efficiently.