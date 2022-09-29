Onboarding process for all trainees

Obtaining an identification card (PIV)

Trainees are required to wear a VA identification card, also known as PIV. When procuring a PIV you will be required to first make an appointment to obtain fingerprints, and depending on the length of your rotation, complete a background check. Fingerprints are ONLY completed by appointment and the Education Onboarding team will call you to schedule it. Remember to bring the fingerprint request form and 2 forms of original IDs with your name matching exactly on both (option 1: first name + last name ONLY on both, or option 2: first name + middle name or middle initial + last name on both; school IDs are no longer accepted for this purpose).

Notify your POC/trainee coordinator at VACHS to inform them you will be completing this process.

If you are out of state, it is best to go to a nearby VA facility to complete “courtesy fingerprinting”, to get the processing of your application expedited. This needs to be coordinated with our local Human Resource Staff. Please notify our local VA POC/trainee coordinator so that proper coordination can be completed.

When reaching your nearby VA facility, ask to be connected with the office that processes fingerprinting at their location, like Human Resources, VA Police, etc., and make the necessary arrangements.

Records training for trainees

An online tutorial for the Computerized Patient Records System (CPRS) – the VA's electronic medical record – is available on the web. Please review this prior to your orientation session at VA Caribbean health care. Tab by tab provides a self-paced overview of CPRS. While it is not necessary to review every module, those dealing with the cover sheet, medications, orders, and notes contain crucial information needed to function safely and efficiently.

CPRS tab by tab: A basic orientation