Volunteer or Donate
VA Caribbean Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans. The VA Caribbean Healthcare System is a vital organization that brings greatly needed programs and services to tens of thousands of Veterans. Volunteer contributions help supplement these services and make their hospital stay more enjoyable. VA Caribbean Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers, who wish to give something back to America's heroes.
Become a volunteer
To become a Volunteer you can call or visit our Voluntary Service Office Monday to Friday from 7:30 AM to 3:30PM at VA Caribbean Healthcare System 10 Casia Street Suite 1M114, San Juan PR 00921
Adult Volunteer Program
This is a great opportunity to join our team to "serve those who have served." Volunteers can perform several services. In order to provide you with the best volunteer experience, Voluntary Service will coordinate placement in an area that is compatible for you based on your interest, competencies and service availability. Please be aware that all areas do not accept volunteers. Upon receiving your email about your interest in becoming a Volunteer, you will be contacted to get registered in our Voluntary Service Orientations. Orientations are held every Friday at 10AM. Registration is required as spaces are limited.
Benefits
- Free parking
- Free Flu shot
- Annual Volunteer Recognition Awards Program
- Free Meal per day after 4 hours of Volunteering (Weekdays only)
How to apply?
- If you are interested in becoming a Volunteer, please email us at: SAJVoluntaryServices@va.gov; or Visit Volunteer at Facility · Customer Self-Service (va.gov), fill out the form and click submit.
Adult Volunteer Requirements
- Attend Voluntary Service New Orientation
- Submit application form – VA Form 10-7055: Click Here
- Must complete a medical screening by providing Occupational Health with a current copy of immunizations, flu shot documentation, and tuberculosis test documentation dated within 3 months or Submit to Screening at VHABHS.
- Must provide:
- 1 form of state approved ID (Passport, Military ID card, etc.) that has photo, some volunteer positions will require additional information
- Birth Certificate (required for TB testing)
- Completion of TMS Trainings: (Instructions are to be provided by the CDCE staff)
- Privacy & HIPAA Training
- VA Privacy & Information Security Awareness and Rules of Behavior Awareness.
- Background check (provided by Voluntary Service)
- Wearing a Volunteer ID Badge
- Meet with area supervisor for orientation and training requirements
- Signing hours every day is required at the Voluntary Service Office
- Register at ID.me: Sign in to ID.me
Teen Volunteer Program
Thank you for your interest in volunteering at the Caribbean VA Healthcare System. Student volunteers over the age of 14 and under the age of 18, must have written parental or guardian approval to participate in the volunteer program. and must have written authorization for diagnostic and emergency treatment if injured while volunteering.
NOTE: Post-secondary students I.E Trade schools or Technical Schools are not to be considered volunteers while receiving academic credit under a formal affiliation agreement.
Please be aware that all areas do not accept student volunteers. Limited positions are available for the Teen Volunteer Program.
Upon your application being accepted, potential volunteers must be pre-screened with staff prior to orientation.
Teen Volunteer Requirements
- Parents or guardians must provide written approval to participate in the volunteer program
- Complete Voluntary Service Orientation
- Must complete a medical screening by providing Occupational Health with a current copy of immunizations, flu shot documentation, and tuberculosis test documentation dated within 3 months or Submit to Screening at VHABHS.
- Must provide:
- 1 form of state approved ID (Passport, Military ID card, etc.) that has photo, some volunteer positions will require additional information
- Birth Certificate (required for TB testing)
- Completion of TMS Trainings: (Instructions are to be provided by the CDCE staff)
- Privacy & HIPAA Training
- VA Privacy & Information Security Awareness and Rules of Behavior Awareness.
- Background check (provided by Voluntary Service)
- Wearing a Volunteer ID Badge
- Meet with area supervisor for orientation and training requirements
- Signing hours every day is required at the Voluntary Service Office
How to apply?
- If you are interested in becoming a Volunteer, please email us at: SAJVoluntaryServices@va.gov; or
- Visit Volunteer at Facility · Customer Self-Service (va.gov), fill out the form and click submit.
Online Donations
No time to volunteer? Thank a Veteran online in 5 minutes through E-Donate, a new online donation option that provides community members who wish to give back to Veterans in the VA Caribbean Healthcare System a simple, safe way to pledge their support to the account of their choice. The E-Donate option allows donors to select from several accounts to donate to. Just visit https://www.pay.gov/public/form/entry/101/43270197/
- Press Continue to the Form
- Select VA Caribbean Healthcare System
- Fill out the form and follow instructions
Donations can be made by credit or debit card. The actual donation is made through a secure site at the U.S. Department of Treasury’s www.pay.gov. A minimum of $5 is required for online donation.
E-Donate also provides the option to make a donation in honor of or in memory of a loved one, or other person of your choice.
Accounts currently available to donate to under “Program for Donation” are listed below. More accounts will be added in the future.
Veterans General Welfare Accounts (GPF 1138): Donations used under this account is to assist Veterans and/or their families with general patient activities; Account also supports needs of inpatients including hygiene items, under garments, socks, throw blankets, wheelchair bags, other necessities and the Patient Coffee Cart Program.
Homeless Veterans (GPF 1144): Donations used under this account are to support homeless Veterans in need to stabilize their housing situation.
Chaplain-Protestant/Catholic GPF 1108): Donations used under this account is to support the GPF Fund for the Chaplain Services at the VA Caribbean.
Hurricane Assistance/Voluntary (GPF 1122) The donations used under this account will be to support Veterans affected by hurricanes both in Puerto Rico and in the Virgin Islands.
Recreation Therapy Program (GPF 5800): Donations used under this account are to facilitate patient therapeutic activities for leisure education programs, such as holiday celebrations, movies, and providing lunch for patients while on community outings.
Blind Veterans Assistance (GPF 1205): Donations used under this account are to support special needs of Veteran at the Rehabilitation Program.
Women Clinic (GPF XXX): Donations used under this account are to support special needs of the Women Veterans Programs such as baby showers, hygiene kits and other special activities.
VA VAVS Committee (GPF 4001): Donations under this account are to support all activities of the VA Voluntary Service Committee at the VA Caribbean Healthcare System.
Monetary Donation Needs
VA Caribbean Healthcare System has many monetary donation opportunities. Monetary Donations can be made to the above listed General Post Fund Accounts.
Donations are to be used to assist Veterans and/or their families with general patient activities; Recreation Therapy activities, the Patient Holiday Parties, support special needs of Veteran patients and their families, Homeless Veterans, the Women Veterans Program, Blind Rehabilitation Program and General Patient Funds.
You can coordinate your donation with Center for Development & Civic Engagement office.
Donations should be made payable to:
VA Caribbean Healthcare System
Please provide an intent letter for the donations and in the memo portion of the check, please indicate the General Post Fund number (you can see them listed under Online Donations above) and the intent. Donations to the VA Caribbean Healthcare System are tax deductible.
Non-Monetary Donation Needs
For non-monetary donations we currently need:
- Non-perishable food
- water bottle or gallons
- canned fruit and vegetables proteins (e.g., tuna, chicken, peanut or almond butter, nuts, sausage)
- milk (UHT, powdered milk, evaporated)
- rice, pasta, legumes (e.g., beans, chickpeas)
- cereals
- electrolyte replacement beverages
- canned food ready to eat (e.g., pasta, soups, rice)
- tuna with crackers (aluminum packs),
- potato chips (small bags)
- coffee
- Snacks
- Air mattresses
- Solar panel system kits (with Battery and inverter) for CPAP machines
- Detergent to disinfect, Lysol wipes, bathroom detergent, wet mop with dual ended pole
- Broom
- Toothpaste
- Shampoo
- Bath soap (preferred liquid)
- Towels
- Pillows
- Bed sheets
- Bathroom curtains with grips
- Kitchen trash bags
- Socks, underwear, shirts, pants, footwear.
Every donation, no matter how large or small, makes a difference in the lives of our Veterans. We could not provide many of the services for our Veterans if it were not for the generosity of people in the community, the Veteran's service organizations, fraternal organizations, and businesses. Contact the Center for Development & Civic Engagement for more information on ongoing programs and projects that need your help. Your contributions help build strong, healthy communities and demonstrate the importance of citizen participation.
Donations are accepted to help provide our Veteran patients with many things to make their periods of hospitalization and outpatient treatment more pleasant.
Donation drop offs are scheduled 24 hours ahead of time for items. It is requested that a drop off time be scheduled for items, as we do not accept unattended donations. Please contact one of the local Center for Development & Civic Engagement office locations listed below, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. to coordinate acceptance of your donation.
Local Center for Development & Civic Engagement offices of the VA Caribbean Healthcare System
VA Caribbean Healthcare System
Adm Building – 1st Floor – 1M114
10 Casia Street
San Juan, PR 00921
Email: SAJVoluntaryServices@va.gov or call us at
Please note:
VA accepting officials may decide to reject offers of gifts or donations of items for any reason including because there is no anticipated need for the items, or the maintenance of the items would be out of proportion to their value. We are responsible for providing safe and clean donations. Items that do not meet these criteria will be refused.
NOTE: The Internal Revenue Service has announced that under the Tax Code, donations to the Department of Veterans Affairs' General Post Fund for exclusively public purposes are deductible from federal income taxes in the manner and to the extent allowable. The announcement reflects the tax law provision which makes those donations deductible as "donations to the United States." A donation to support any of the Department's programs are deductible, whether the donor directs that the donated funds be used for a specific purpose or allows the Department to decide how the donated funds will be used..."