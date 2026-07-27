Volunteer or Donate

Online Donations

No time to volunteer? Thank a Veteran online in 5 minutes through E-Donate, a new online donation option that provides community members who wish to give back to Veterans in the VA Caribbean Healthcare System a simple, safe way to pledge their support to the account of their choice. The E-Donate option allows donors to select from several accounts to donate to. Just visit https://www.pay.gov/public/form/entry/101/43270197/

Press Continue to the Form

Select VA Caribbean Healthcare System

Fill out the form and follow instructions

Donations can be made by credit or debit card. The actual donation is made through a secure site at the U.S. Department of Treasury’s www.pay.gov. A minimum of $5 is required for online donation.

E-Donate also provides the option to make a donation in honor of or in memory of a loved one, or other person of your choice.

Accounts currently available to donate to under “Program for Donation” are listed below. More accounts will be added in the future.

Veterans General Welfare Accounts (GPF 1138): Donations used under this account is to assist Veterans and/or their families with general patient activities; Account also supports needs of inpatients including hygiene items, under garments, socks, throw blankets, wheelchair bags, other necessities and the Patient Coffee Cart Program.

Homeless Veterans (GPF 1144): Donations used under this account are to support homeless Veterans in need to stabilize their housing situation.

Chaplain-Protestant/Catholic GPF 1108): Donations used under this account is to support the GPF Fund for the Chaplain Services at the VA Caribbean.

Hurricane Assistance/Voluntary (GPF 1122) The donations used under this account will be to support Veterans affected by hurricanes both in Puerto Rico and in the Virgin Islands.

Recreation Therapy Program (GPF 5800): Donations used under this account are to facilitate patient therapeutic activities for leisure education programs, such as holiday celebrations, movies, and providing lunch for patients while on community outings.

Blind Veterans Assistance (GPF 1205): Donations used under this account are to support special needs of Veteran at the Rehabilitation Program.

Women Clinic (GPF XXX): Donations used under this account are to support special needs of the Women Veterans Programs such as baby showers, hygiene kits and other special activities.

VA VAVS Committee (GPF 4001): Donations under this account are to support all activities of the VA Voluntary Service Committee at the VA Caribbean Healthcare System.