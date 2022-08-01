Cedar Rapids Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anger, anxiety, readjustment issues and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Cedar Rapids Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours and let’s discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis, by telephone, or through telehealth.
Please call 319-378-0016 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Non-traditional hours are available. Call to find out more information.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we'll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
We have a large well-lit parking area with free parking. You can park in any available space.
Transportation is available through Cedar Rapids Transit.
Visit the Cedar Rapids Transit website for routes and fares
Or you can call 319-363-1321 for information on rides and fares.
In the spotlight at Cedar Rapids Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
She Served Too
She Served Too is a monthly female Veteran group to promote camaraderie and peer support between female Veterans.
Please contact us for more information.
Vet Center outreach
Our Mobile Vet Center conducts outreach throughout the state of Iowa by supporting underserved areas to provide information, services, and assistance with resources. Call us to find out how to partner with us in your community.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have counselors who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children, and significant others
- Couples counseling
If they matter to you, they matter to us.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty or to family members of Veterans who were receiving services at the time of their death.
- Grief counseling to help with a significant change or loss
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding possible burial and survival benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual, couples, family, and group counseling.
Our group therapy includes:
- Vietnam era
- GWOT
- She Served Too
- Veteran arts group
Please contact us or talk with your counselor before attending.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST).
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual, couples, family, and group counseling.
Our group therapy includes:
- Vietnam era
- GWOT
- She Served Too
- Veteran arts group
- PTSD group
Please contact us or talk with your counselor before attending.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We’re here to welcome you home. We provide a community where you can connect with other Veterans and service members.
Whether you’re returning from deployment or leaving the military, we can help you connect with:
- Applying for VA health care
- Reviewing VA benefits
- Employment and training opportunities
- Your local Veteran Service Officer for benefits
We support you by providing information at Yellow Ribbon events.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We support Women Veterans with groups and special monthly activities.
Please contact us for more information about our She Served Too program.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can provide referrals to your local VA Medical Center and to agencies in the community.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help you connect with:
- Applying for VA health care
- Reviewing VA benefits
- Employment and training opportunities
- Vocational rehab
- Where to file a disability claim and the necessary steps to take
- Using your VA education benefits
- How to apply for and use your VA home loan
- Accessing VA burial and survivor benefits
- Your local Veteran Service Officer for benefits
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Some of our partners include:
- Iowa Works
- Linn County Veteran Affairs Office
- Iowa City VA Women’s Health Program
Our Mobile Vet Center conducts outreach throughout the state of Iowa. We support underserved areas with information, services, and assistance with available resources. We also provide individual or group educational briefings. Give us a call for more information.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.