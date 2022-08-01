Locations
Main location
Cedar Rapids Vet Center
Address
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Cedar Rapids Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Cedar Rapids Vet Center - Hiawatha
Located at
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Cedar Rapids Vet Center - Mount Pleasant - East Lake Park
Located at
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Cedar Rapids Vet Center - Mount Pleasant - Henry County VSO Office
Located at
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Cedar Rapids Vet Center - West Union
Located at
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Cedar Rapids Mobile Vet Center
Vet Centers in other areas
You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.