Locations

Main location

Cedar Rapids Vet Center Address 4250 River Center Court, Northeast Suite D Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-7547 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 319-378-0016 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Cedar Rapids Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Cedar Rapids Vet Center - Hiawatha Located at American Legion Post 735 207 Robins Road Hiawatha, IA 52233 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 319-378-0016 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Cedar Rapids Vet Center - Mount Pleasant - East Lake Park Located at East Lake Park 1722 Lexington Avenue Mount Pleasant, IA 52641 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 319-378-0016 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Cedar Rapids Vet Center - Mount Pleasant - Henry County VSO Office Located at Henry County VSO Office 106 East Clay Street Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 319-378-0016 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Cedar Rapids Vet Center - West Union Located at American Legion Post 15 103 East Main Street West Union, IA 52175 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 319-378-0016 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Cedar Rapids Mobile Vet Center Phone 319-378-0016

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.