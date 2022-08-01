 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Cedar Rapids Vet Center

Address

4250 River Center Court, Northeast
Suite D
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-7547

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Main Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Cedar Rapids Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Cedar Rapids Vet Center - Hiawatha

Located at

American Legion Post 735
207 Robins Road
Hiawatha, IA 52233

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

American Legion Post 735

Cedar Rapids Vet Center - Mount Pleasant - East Lake Park

Located at

East Lake Park
1722 Lexington Avenue
Mount Pleasant, IA 52641

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Henry County Access Point

Cedar Rapids Vet Center - Mount Pleasant - Henry County VSO Office

Located at

Henry County VSO Office
106 East Clay Street
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Henry County VSO

Cedar Rapids Vet Center - West Union

Located at

American Legion Post 15
103 East Main Street
West Union, IA 52175

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

North East Iowa Access Point

Cedar Rapids Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Mobile Vet Center

