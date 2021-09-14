About VA Central Alabama Healthcare System

The VA Central Alabama Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 9 locations in Alabama and western Georgia. Facilities include our Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery and our Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee. We also have 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Dothan, Fort Rucker, Montgomery, and Monroeville, Alabama; and Columbus and Fort Benning, Georgia. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Central Alabama health services page.

The VA Central Alabama Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Southeast Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 7 (VISN 7), which includes medical centers and clinics in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

Learn more about VISN 7

Research and development

At the VA Central Alabama Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Teaching and learning

The VA Central Alabama Healthcare System has teaching hospitals that provide a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. Our training programs educate students in the following health care fields:

Audiology

Chaplaincy

Dental assistant

Dietetics

Geriatrics

Health administration

Health information management

Medical laboratory technology

Nursing

Occupational therapy

Optometry externships

Pharmacy

Physical therapy

Podiatry

Psychology

Radiography

Recreational therapy

Social work

Speech pathology

We offer a paid internship program to predoctoral and postdoctoral entry-level psychologists. The major rotation areas of the program include:

Primary care psychology

Chronic pain

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Sexual trauma

Outpatient mental health care

High intensity psychiatric unit

We are affiliated with 24 academic and professional education institutions including the following:

Morehouse School of Medicine

Alabama State University

Auburn University

University of Alabama

Tuskegee University

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

In April 2020 VA Central Alabama Healthcare System became first in the nation to offer the Tele-glaucoma program to Veterans.

The Tuskegee Veterans Administration Medical Center was established in 1923 to provide long-term care for the 300,000 African-American Veterans in the then-segregated South after World War I. In 1997, the Tuskegee and Montgomery Medical Centers merged to form the Health Care System. In 2012, the Tuskegee campus was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

VA Central Alabama Healthcare System serves more than 49,000 Veterans in a 39-county area that covers central Alabama and parts of western Georgia.

The CAVHCS Fire Department on the Tuskegee Campus enjoys a mutually beneficial relationship with the surrounding rural communities through agreements to provide mutual aid in emergency cases

Over 433,000 outpatient visits per year.

Accreditation and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association

The VA Central Alabama Healthcare System received the following awards:

The Alabama Excellence Award

Montgomery Clean City Commission Award for Grounds and Overall Appearance

Annual reports and newsletters

Coming soon!

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters

Coming soon!