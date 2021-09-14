Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System

CAVHCS was established January 1, 1997, from the merger of the Montgomery and Tuskegee VA Medical Centers, which are approximately 40 miles apart. Along with two community-based outpatient clinics, these four sites serve more than 134,000 veterans living in a 43-county area of Georgia and Alabama.

CAVHCS exists to provide excellent services to veterans across the continuum of healthcare. We take pride in providing delivery of timely quality care by staff who demonstrate outstanding customer service, the advancement of health care through research, and the education of tomorrow's health care providers.