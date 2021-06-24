Mission and vision
VA Central Alabama Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our vision
Coming soon!
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 9 locations in Alabama and western Georgia. Facilities include our Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery and our Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Tuskegee. We also have 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Dothan, Fort Rucker, Montgomery, and Monroeville, Alabama; and Columbus and Fort Benning, Georgia.